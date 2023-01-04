Skip has been a nighttime shelter support volunteer since TAC's 2021-2022 sheltering season, and has since become a very familiar face around the shelter! Being one of our most regular nighttime volunteers this season, he has gotten to know many of our guests well and has become a trusted source of comfort for many. Skip lends a helping hand, a non-judgmental ear, and a kind word wherever he can, and for that he is truly appreciated!
Skip grew up in Chicagoland, but has called Paonia home for the past two decades. There, he shares a home with his wife Patty, two beagles and one cat! Skip identifies himself as a "professional volunteer", which we absolutely love! He is a former music director at KDNK radio in Carbondale, and if you tune into KVNF, you might catch him DJing a show.
Thank you Skip for your ability to make the shelter feel like home to so many!
