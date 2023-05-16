The following locations have been CLOSED by local authorities due to Hazardous Conditions or Damages:
- Delta County Fairgrounds Boat Ramp parking area - High Water Flows on the North Fork of the Gunnison have reached into the pavilion and parking area. Due to the high water in the parking area this area has been closed off and parking moved to the grassy area near Doc Maloney Way. Boats can launch from boat ramp if carried down but vehicles are not allowed into the area due to water and soft ground.
- Paonia River Park - Trails at the River Park, below the Paonia K-8 school and the Boat Ramp have been closed due to high water and localized flooding per the Western Slope Conservation Center
- Confluence Park - Delta - Disc Golf Hole # 14 - The City of Delta reports Hole 14 on the Disc Golf Course is flooded. Residents should avoid the area and watch for localized flooding at Confluence Park
Delta County urges residents utilizing the Sand Hill Crane Landing Boat Ramp at G50 Road on the Gunnison River to exercise caution when pulling into the parking area and be aware of the potential for ground water and soft parking areas from localized flooding into the boat ramp area.
Statement from Sheriff Mark Taylor regarding water recreation:
On May 5th, Sheriff Taylor issued the following statement regarding recreational activities on local rivers during peak runoff:
"Due to the high volume of spring runoff and the treacherous conditions of our local rivers, streams and creeks; Sheriff Taylor strongly urges people to stay off these waterways until the treacherous conditions subside. Not only are you putting yourself in danger but you could also be putting first responders in danger as they respond to help in an emergency. "
Stay Informed on Current Weather Conditions
- Monitor local weather forecasts. During spring runoff, stream flows are highest during extended periods of warm weather and during rain storms which can rapidly melt snow pack.
- Be aware that peak stream flows may occur during evening hours after snow melt reaches lower elevations and may not occur during daylight hours
Stay safe near Waterways
- Keep children and pets away from fast-moving streams, rivers, culverts, irrigation ditches and other water sources. Ditch and river banks are saturated this time of year and pets or children could fall into the fast moving water and be swept away or under the current and get caught on debris in the water.
- Do not attempt to swim in or cross fast moving creeks and rivers during runoff time. Just six inches of water can knock an adult off their feet.
- Be especially careful around streams and rivers at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers in the dark.
- Do not camp or park vehicles in the low areas along streams, rivers and washes during runoff. Water could suddenly rise, especially overnight and trap you or make it so you are unable to get out of the location you parked in.
Stay safe while driving
- Never drive through high water. Just two feet of moving water is enough to carry away most vehicles!
- Obey barricades and road closures. They were put there for your safety!
- If your vehicle stalls while driving through rapidly rising or moving water, abandon it and climb to higher ground and call 9-1-1 for help.
- Never attempt to drive over a flooded roadway. The road base or culvert may have washed out and not be visible and cause you to drive into the waterway.
