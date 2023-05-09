Advocates for Recovery Colorado (AFRC) is made up of people throughout Colorado who are focused on the solution of recovery, rather than the problem of addiction. AFRC offers support and services to individuals, as well as family members, suffering from active addiction, and the growing pains of early recovery. Peer recovery support services are provided by persons who are in long-term recovery and provide support services to others. All are welcome in this non-secular organization, and all pathways of recovery are celebrated.
Recovery coaching includes the opportunity to meet with someone who has lived the experience of addiction and recovery. Coaching identifies an individual’s recovery capital, assists in setting goals and identifies actions necessary to attain those goals, while building a positive social support network in the community.
Branches of Advocates for Recovery are now in Delta and Montrose, offering services to anyone in Western Colorado. Several ZOOM recovery meetings and two local in-person meetings are scheduled each week, and all are welcome to attend. This is not a 12-step meeting. Cross talk is welcomed and encouraged. Members and coaches are there to help find solutions for recovery, not to share the war stories of addictions. AFR Colorado is there to support new members in building their own sustained recovery through home, health, purpose and community.
Local peer recovery coach Valentina Atencio shared her story in a recent newsletter. She suffered from thoughts of suicide until a friend, who was five months into recovery, reached out. Valentina claims that the lessons she has learned center around the importance of connection. She firmly believes that connection is the opposite of addiction.
Valentina writes, “I have stayed connected to my community, 12-step programs (AA & NA), and also to Advocates for Recovery Colorado – a keystone to my support system for recovery. Recovery gave me the opportunity to walk through the harsh process of loving a person with a substance use disorder with healthy boundaries while also presenting the message of hope. Today, I’m a hope dealer to those that still suffer.”
Valentina’s goal is to make herself available to others in recovery and to encourage change with a positive holistic view where the goal of recovery is to enrich lives. She and other coaches are ready to help anyone who is suffering from the darkness of addiction.
You can learn more by visiting www.advocatesforrecovery.org, or by calling 720-924-8272. In-person AFRC meetings occur each Wednesday night at 17th N 6th Street in Montrose beginning at 6 pm. In-person AFRC meetings take place each Thursday night at 301 Main Street in Delta beginning at 6:30 pm (enter through the side door on 3rd Street).
