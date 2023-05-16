Alpine Bank is the major sponsor of the libraries’ 2023 Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now."
Every summer, Delta County Libraries offers a countywide reading program for all ages, with fun activities and incentives for reading.
“Alpine Bank is excited about Delta County Libraries’ Summer Reading Program and are happy to be a sponsor again this year,” says Jane Marie Amundson, Director of Community Outreach for Alpine Bank. “We love giving back and thank the libraries for providing these services for our communities.”
“Community support is vital to the sustainability of our Summer Reading Program,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director of Delta County Libraries. “We are so grateful to have Alpine Bank as our major sponsor this year. Their support provides us the flexibility to develop a wide range of programming aimed at engaging families in reading over the summer.”
The 2023 theme “All Together Now” features activities, events, and stories focused on friendship, kindness, and community. The program includes incentives for reading, take-home activity kits, a magic show, a family hike to Eagle Rock Shelter, an all-ages writing contest, Storytime, and more!
“Over the summer, children can lose some of the abilities they gained during the previous school year,” says Gunn. “The Summer Reading Program at the libraries engages children in activities related to reading and encourages reading as a life-long habit.”
Every youth participant who completes the reading challenge earns a program t-shirt, gift certificate, book, or other prize.
Registration opens Saturday, May 20 and participation is free. Sign up at the libraries or online at deltalibraries.org.
