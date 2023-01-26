Have old apple trees growing on your land and wonder what they are? I might be able to help. I’m an apple nerd and a cider maker. I’m always on the lookout for old and very old apple trees to taste, identify, preserve, and to see if they can make interesting cider.
I became interested in the old varieties more than 20 years ago when friends and I bought an old homestead ranch outside of Crawford and I discovered a collection of 20+ very old apple trees on the place. Very old – as in the original farmhouse was built in 1905 and the orchard probably predates it. I became the de facto caretaker of the orchard and we started using them in fresh-squeezed juice in the fall. We didn’t know then the varieties, but knew they were not the usual suspects found in the grocery store: No Honeycrisp, Gala, Pink Lady, or Red Delicious in sight.
When I started making cider commercially, in 2016, I developed a cider brand that relied on heirloom varieties that I first found in Montezuma County, north of Cortez. I experimented with Stayman Winesap, Winter Banana, Jonathan, Rome, and seedlings that had sprung up along fence lines over the years. Through the cider, apple-growing, and preservation worlds, I met and learned from a number of like-minded experts, enthusiasts, and groups, including the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project in Cortez, the Boulder Apple Project, and the Apple Core Project in the Nucla, Norwood and Naturita area. There’s a common thread amongst all these groups and people that goes something like this: old apple varieties are interesting for a lot of reasons – for genetic diversity, for historic preservation, and for the extraordinary range of flavor profiles that they offer. For me, they are just plain interesting, and open doors to new orchards and new people.
My wife and I moved to Paonia last year, she to open a bookstore, I to move my cider operation closer to the apples I’ve been growing. One of my projects over the last few years, as we planned and prepared for the move, was to identify all the old varieties in our Crawford orchard. Some were easier than others. Tolman Sweet (first identified in Massachusetts before 1700), for example, is a low-acid apple renowned for its hardiness and usefulness and sometimes identifiable by a distinct suture line that runs from top to bottom. Yellow Transparent (Latvia, 1850) is a great apple for applesauce. Thin-skinned and tart, it ripens in August. Wolf River (WI, 1875) was another pretty good guess. This all-purpose cooking apple is famous for its outrageous size (sometimes greater than 1 lb.). I recognized Jonathan apples (NY, before 1800) from an orchard I pruned and picked in Arriola. I suspected others might be Ben Davis (KY, 1899) and Wealthy (MN 1868), two mainstays of early orchards. I found some help in two old fruit surveys commissioned in 1898 and 1922 by the Colorado Agricultural College (now CSU) through its experiment station. The surveys described and counted the varieties of apples growing in the state and identified varieties I had never heard about: Borovinca, Delaware Winter, Fink, and Utters.
Over time, I developed a feel for how the orchard had been planted to allow for a succession of apples to ripen between August and November, to give a steady stream of food over several months, and also how they were planted with an eye to annual bearing, disease resistance, and long-term storage in a cold cellar. I sent leaf samples to University of California (Davis) and Washington State University and eventually identified 12 distinct apple varieties, including three relatively rare trees: McMahon, Lawver, and Utter’s Large Red. I’ve since grafted these rare varieties and registered them with a national database, to make them available to other preservationists. By one estimate, there are more than 16,000 identified apple varieties but only 700+ are thought to be in existence today. Many disappeared with the advent of refrigeration; others were replaced by Red Delicious at the recommendation of the Extension Service and with the help of an aggressive marketing campaign by Stark Brothers.
One of my goals in this new life of ours is to see how many other rare varieties I can find, identify, and preserve. I know of another similar homestead orchard out on the Smith Fork and it will be my next mapping and identification adventure. But if you know of any very old trees anywhere in the North Fork Valley, please get in touch.
--Jay Kenney is a cidermaker, apple nerd, and owner of Clear Fork Cider. You can reach him at kenney.jay@gmail.com.
