Are You Ready to Join the SWAT TEAM?
By Patricia Stirnkorb, Staff Writer
With the overloaded streams, ponds and reservoirs comes a new crop of mosquitos. The winter weather just keeps on giving. In an effort to combat what the Delta County Health Department anticipates to be a bumper crop of new flying pests, they have instituted the SWAT TEAM. The department has put out a barrage of information on its web site for our county. (www.delatcountyco.gov/820/West-Nile-Virus)
According to Shirley Tatto of the Delta County Health Department, the best way to avoid annoying bites and possible West Nile virus is to remember the four Rs:
Repel mosquitos using EPA registered insect repellent. (Look for a spray contain DEET which is recommended).
Remove standing water from your home and yard. Even containers as small as a bird bath can attract mosquitos and allow them to lay their larva.
Repair or replace damaged window and door screens.
Remind your family and friends to do the same. Mosquitos will fly more than a mile to feed, so it’s not just your yard which could be the breeding ground.
Shirley also said that dawn and dusk are the most active times for the mosquitos to bite.
“We have put a plan in place to educate the people in our communities about the dangers of mosquitos, especially those that can carry the West Nile Virus. The Colorado State Health Department visited us and we took a two-day class about mosquitos. We tested them from all around the county, and so far, none of the ones more likely to carry the virus were found here," said Shirley. Mosquito traps have been set up in several areas to catch the mosquitos which will be sent to local control agencies to identify them.
The two types of common mosquitos are the Aedes vexans which thrive on floodwater. Those are the ones most likely to annoy you. However, the Culex pipiens are the ones that can carry the West Nile virus and the encephalitis virus, both of which can be extremely dangerous.
West Nile virus symptoms vary in severity. Severe symptoms can include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people recover completely, but others can experience weakness and fatigue for weeks. About 1 in 150 develop severe illnesses. There is no vaccine or medicines that are available because antibiotics do not treat viruses. Treat the symptoms like you would the flu or cold: rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications.
A severe infection can last for several weeks and in rare cases, can cause permanent brain damage. A mild infection doesn't usually last as long. Mild forms of West Nile virus may be
