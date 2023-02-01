Step inside the magical space Angie Shireman has created from an old laundromat in Cedaredge and be prepared to leave your self-judgment and apprehensions about your talent at the door. “Angie-Pants,” as she is called by those who know and love her, has created a vibrant and active working art studio, offering unique shopping experiences and creative workshops for the artist in everyone – and she’s just getting started.
Angie, who has been making jewelry since she can remember, grew up in Buffalo, New York. She took her craft west when she read that the Colorado town of Fort Collins boasted 300-plus days of sunshine. There Angie worked in a bead shop where she perfected her jewelry-making skills. Angie proceeded to live life, raised a family, and continued her art for more than 25 years until she relocated to Cedaredge with her husband in 2019.
Hinterland is also defined as an area of the country that is far from the cities. Fitting, because the move to their inspiring property outside Cedaredge offered Angie a fresh and quiet opportunity to listen to herself through the calmness of new surroundings. Her grandfather’s paintbrushes, which had been eying her from their jar for many years, finally found their way into her hands, and Angie began to paint. She applied the same philosophies she learned as a yoga instructor to painting, using mantras like, “Instead of trying hard – I will try easy,” to steady her mind and calm her hand. She soon realized that this was the key to opening the creative doors that lie within all of us, and before long, she was opening the doors to her new studio where she could share her love of art with others.
Angie’s self-affirming philosophy has become the creative oath for HIntercraft. She begins each workshop by having her class repeat several mantras, setting fears and judgment aside at the door and shedding all expectations for themselves. HIntercraft is a space to be creative whether or not anyone thinks they have the ability to do so. Large, inviting tables and enough work chairs to accommodate 12 people comfortably, occupy the center of the room. Her own painting and jewelry-making tools and finished pieces line the shelves and walls of the studio.
Some of the classes she has offered, to date, include metal stamping and a class called vision board, where students create a board highlighting a representation of themselves with words, photos, and images. February will bring a workshop on Kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery, where the repaired damage is highlighted and adorned. Angie is looking forward to providing easily digestible drawing and painting classes soon. All of which are open to everyone. Beginners are more than encouraged to attend all workshops at Hintercraft.
Her paintings reflect a whimsical, lighthearted style with hints of other-worldly elements. Most of her pieces are mixed media. Some are watercolors highlighted with pen and ink, while other more sizable pieces are acrylic on canvas. Still, others were created with oil paint sticks, markers, and even alcohol ink (another class she plans to offer in the near future). A large mural still underway dominates a good part of the back wall and exemplifies many elements of her other-worldly painting style.
The north side of the studio showcases several artisan pieces for sale. Many of these she has curated from artists around the country – and most of them women. Some represent indigenous art, and all are crafted by people who, like the artist in each of us, are just trying to have their voices heard in the world. The store displays an eclectic collection of items to browse including her own jewelry, hatbands, accessories, paintings, and other unique gifts.
Angie also plans to develop classes for young students and adolescents, offering project-based learning, structured around the student’s ages. Some workshops will include working with clay, art journaling, and bookbinding. She is acutely aware that the large variety of fine-art programming offered when she was in school has fallen from many curriculums, especially in small communities where budgets are tight. She wants to offer experiences for kids to express themselves, knowing from experience that it is a vital part of coming of age.
Angie truly believes that everyone has something to express through art, and she has created a space where expression can be found easily and without judgment. She’s excited, a little frightened (in the best way), and ready to help create more creators who just need a little nudge. She claims that the creative process has an immense impact on all of our lives and that the “secret rooms” of creativity that live within us all are there, just waiting to be explored.
Explore your creativity with Angie at Hintercraft Handmade. The studio is located at 110 SE Greenwood Ave, Unit 5 in Cedaredge and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. Workshop classes are held on the second Wednesday of each month. Visit HintercraftHandmade.com to get started and learn how to open your secret room.
