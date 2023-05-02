Paonia is home to several artists and a growing number of galleries. The small single-artist gallery, The Looking Glass, located at 205 3rd Street, just a stone’s throw from Grand Avenue, is home to the works of Shannon Richardson, one of several unique artists working in the area. Unique hardly scratches the surface when it comes to Shannon’s art. She breathes life into her pieces by conjuring up her personal visions of fairy tale landscapes and characters through techniques reminiscent of the Renaissance masters. Like a dream you struggle to remember the edges of, her works are fun, ethereal, and sometimes a little hare-raising in the best way.
Shannon and her husband, Brian Maul, who met in California, moved to the Western Slope to satisfy a desire to settle in a small mountain town. They enjoy the lifestyle and the agricultural influence associated with the North Fork Valley, are avid mushroom hunters, and appreciate the seasonal turnings in Western Colorado. As a seasoned artist, her work has earned her several awards. She has shown her pieces in galleries across the United States but prefers to work at her studio in Paonia. Previously located in the gallery on the second floor of the Blue Sage, Shannon is happy to have acquired her own space, in which she held a soft opening last fall, and is excited to see what visitors the summer months will bring.
Shannon was classically trained at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon. While attending school, she devoted a year and a half in the middle of her training to study abroad in Italy. There she learned the classical techniques of the old masters, which became the foundation for the subjects and figures in her paintings. Porcelain faces which subtly convey a host of emotions (with only the slightest hint of sentiment) bring the characters of her paintings to life in stories that seem at once hauntingly familiar and completely otherworldly. As the name of her gallery suggests, her paintings often bring deleted scenes from a Lewis Carol novel to mind.
Instead of the religious motifs and stories associated with works from Botticelli and other classical masters, Shannon wanted to interject her personal mythology into her pieces. She lets the image bloom from her imagination as she uncovers and explores hidden shapes at the onset of a piece. There is a phenomenon known as pareidolia – the tendency to perceive specific and meaningful images in random or ambiguous patterns. Psychologists utilize this phenomenon when evaluating patients through Rorschach tests. Just like pointing out animal shapes in clouds, Shannon begins her paintings by coaxing the hidden shapes behind the shapes into being and chases them until the painting develops into something comprehensive.
Shannon and Brian have collected vintage frames from the late 1800s and 1900s in which to display her pieces, and they have recently developed a method to reproduce some of their favorites by making silicone molds from the originals. She then pairs prints of some of her works in the molded frames, which are decorated to emulate the original frames. This way, her work is more accessible and affordable to those who love her paintings but may not be able to purchase an original piece. They also have recently repurposed a working vintage vending gumball machine which will dispense small cameo portraits that customers can take home.
Shannon has just finished no less than 25 new, original paintings that made their debut during the April Final Friday showcase in Paonia. The event hailed the seasonal opening of her gallery, and she and Brian look forward to welcoming curious visitors. Although she is still working out regular hours for the gallery, she plans for it to be open as much as possible during the warmer months. She is also happy to meet at the gallery with a call or a text, and more times than not, she is there working away in the studio, often on more than one piece at a time. Although you can get a good sense of her work by visiting her website, her transportive pieces warrant an up-close and personal viewing. Her studio is charming and inviting and might just be a bit of a rabbit hole for seekers of imagination.
You can meet Shannon, the rabbits, and the remaining assorted cast of cats and diaphanous characters at The Looking Glass Studio at 205 3rd Street in Paonia. Her online gallery and shop can be found at ShannonRichardsonPaintings.com. She can be reached via text at 971-322-6638 or by email at info@shannonrichardsonpaintings.com.
