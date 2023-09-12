The craft of Paonia blacksmith Smyth Boone is steeped in tradition. It’s in his name and it’s in his blood – literally. Smyth comes from an extensive line of blacksmiths which can be traced back some 1,400 years. His work is at once complex and simple, elegant and practical. His creations range from small decorative pieces found in modest homes to ornate railings that reside in the ostentatious mansions of the west. Following a tradition as old as modern civilization, Smyth is carrying the value of experiential artistry into a new age and is redefining and asserting the value of form, function, and permanence through his craft.
The oldest recorded blacksmith in the long Boone lineage was HalfDan the Old, a Viking who swung his hammer somewhere around 600 AD. The sordid history of metalwork like his played an integral part in the events that shaped Europe, and the Boone blacksmiths were at the forefront of this history. They were among the few who possessed the coveted Damascus steel from India, which was used to forge high-quality weapons. Superior weaponry meant victory for those who owned the technology. Unfortunately, whenever a blacksmith met an untimely death, the knowledge passed with him and was lost for decades.
Having regained the command of Damascus steel once again, the Viking descendants of Normandy, with a Boone blacksmith in tow, changed the face of Europe and the dialects of English at the battle of Hastings in 1066. The Normans went on to rule England for 150 years, and a Boone daughter became one of the many wives of Henry VIII. As each war for supremacy in England raged over the following years, the hinge pin for every battle lay with the blacksmith, for whichever army had the best steel won the day. Not only were weapons a key product of the blacksmith, but the tools of all tradesmen and artists originated in the hands of the blacksmith, for they are the kings of craftsmen, and without them, the means of other craftsmen would not be available.
As passage to the west became more accessible, several members of the Boone family traveled to America in the 1600s as members of the Quaker clan who sought to escape religious persecution. Perhaps the most well-known Boone, the famous frontiersman Daniel, was the son of George, who made the maiden voyage to the new world with this party. Daniel was a blacksmith farrier in George Washington’s army before forging a path into the frontier, but his brother was a true blacksmith who designed and constructed a water cannon to combat fires.
Following the Revolution, Asheville, North Carolina, became the home of the Boone family branch from which Smyth hails, and the Appalachian artisans were instrumental in arming area farmers with the tools and implements of their trade. Before long, however, mass manufacturing of factory farm parts brought a new dilemma to local blacksmiths. Smyth’s great-grandfather Kelsey Boone advised his sons and the line of future blacksmiths that they should turn their attentions to ornamental work and lend their talents to architectural projects – and so they did. The Boones became famous for their decorative ironwork. Daniel V produced all the Williamsburg ironwork for John Rockefeller. Several Boone blacksmiths found similar work but Smyth’s father, Daniel VI, who was raised in the smithing tradition, turned to welding as a career, though he returned to blacksmithing later in life.
Smyth always had a keen interest in the process, and his father sent both him and his brother to a blacksmithing class, but it wasn’t until he was in his 20s and living in Colorado that he found a renewed interest in the craft. While traveling back east for a family wedding, Smyth asked his father to show him what he could about the art. He began to follow his father’s designs and soon developed a desire to find his niche in the high architectural work he was seeing in magazines. Smyth attended craft shows around Colorado and took his time to learn the art by reading books and through hands-on work at the forge. Eventually, a project for a large railing came his way, and once that piece was complete, he began to make a real name for himself.
After discovering Paonia and relocating his family to the idyllic community they had been searching for, more than a few larger projects came Smyth’s way. He soon found himself quite busy on the Western Slope fabricating pieces for large homes. Then, the financial crash of 2008 brought production to a screeching halt. Like his family before him in the Smoky Mountains, Smyth returned to ornamental work, specializing in decorative hooks adorned with naturalistic elements. “Boone’s hooks” became very popular and were accessible to a wider variety of clientele and would soon be found all over the North Fork Valley and beyond. All the while, he continued to hone his craft. Smyth is a true believer in experiential time being the cornerstone of learning, and he enjoys sharing his work with those who appreciate the process, even if they don’t understand it.
These days, the blacksmith is diving headfirst into new projects centered around outdoor-cooking products, including woks, cookware, and tools. He hopes to find a way to market the unique wares directly to the people he knows will appreciate the work – gourmet chefs and foodies who value originality, function and recognize the merit of longevity. He has also graced the town of Paonia with some gifted pieces, including two bike racks that stand sentry on Grand Avenue, each of which has a unique symbol representing the timeframe in which they were made – one bears the symbol for COVID and the other is marked with a symbol for drought. Smyth likens the symbols to petroglyphs and says he was inspired by the nearby Eagle Rock panel, which has been dated at least 14,000 years old. Ironically, the Bureau of Land Management sign which stands next to the site has already faded after only a few months of wear from the sun – but the petroglyphs live on.
Smyth knows that his ironworks should last between 6,000 and 10,000 years. Everything he has ever made is still here – a testament to the work and a sign of the inherent longevity for each piece. His works will never break. Centuries from now, the tools he crafted will still be usable, and the design itself is a map for the finders of these objects, telling them how they were meant to be used. He delights in knowing that every piece he makes is unique, citing his favorite quote from Ernst Fisher, “As machines become more and more perfect, man’s greatest asset is his imperfection,” – a truth we should all take to heart as we make our foray into the age of artificial intelligence.
While Smyth is excited about his developing line of outdoor cookware, he hopes that there are still architects out there who appreciate the ornate craftsmanship that a true blacksmith can offer to large projects. He has begun to contemplate finding his Magnus opus. He hopes to once again land a large project on the national level, setting his sights on the Smithsonian, or perhaps the Washington Cathedral. He knows that this projects will come to him when the time is right. In the meantime, he loves knowing that his works, large and small, are out there being appreciated and used, and will continue to be relevant for generations to come. With a wry smile, the blacksmith declares “If you buy a spoon from Boone, you’ll be stirring the ages with it.”
To see just some of the extensive work completed by Smyth Boone, visit SmythBooneBlacksmith.com and check out the gallery there.
