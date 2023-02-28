Travelers entering the town of Cedaredge on Highway 65 are now being treated to a vibrant new mural on the side of the Mesa Moon Motel. The artwork was commissioned by the motel owners and is the work of local artist Tara Seren. Tara, who made a study of holistic health and anthropology in school, is a self-taught artist who is ever seeking ways to combine her love of art with the desire to heal.
While Tara grew up in the not-too-distant town of Carbondale, her studies and the course of life took her on a circuitous route to Cedaredge. Though she did attend art school for one semester, the endeavor coincided with the bottom dropping out of the economy, which steered Tara down many different paths in the coming years. However, she never lost her passion for painting, a skill she remembers learning as a child from the painting kits of Bob Ross.
Eventually, Tara had amassed enough pieces to show in Santa Fe. Soon after, she began teaching art when she returned to college in Denver. There Tara worked downtown at Aurora Visual Arts, guiding young participants with projects in clay and other mediums, including mural art. She also took her talents abroad, traveling to Guadalajara, Mexico, where she worked on the mural at the Los Piños Orphanage there. Much of her time on the front range was spent connecting at-risk kids, where she taught them the power of mural art.
For the last four years, Tara has been conducting workshops in Cedaredge where attendees are treated to a six-day retreat constructing a drum. The experience is an artistic venture which is meant to bring about an awareness of the self. An exercise in healing through art, the goal is for participants to leave with a renewed sense of life and purpose. Tara, who looks forward to the workshops each year and the welcoming nature of the Surface Creek Valley, decided to make Cedaredge her home last April
In addition to her drum-making retreats and organizing various artistic workshops, including some involving collaborations with other renowned artists, Tara keeps herself busy throughout the year doing commission work for multiple clients. Her commissioned pieces take up much of her time as more and more people discover her talents. Tara enjoys using her art to represent people who have businesses that aren’t necessarily looking for a logo in the traditional sense but are, instead, looking for an artistic representation of their services or products. The Mesa Moon Motel represents a prime example.
The owners of the motel chose Tara to bring a scene to life on the prominent south-facing wall of the building. The motel, situated along Highway 65, is seen by everyone entering the town. The proprietors knew they wanted something that represents the opportunities and landscape that the ever-looming Grand Mesa presents in their backyard. While the colorful mural showcases less detail than she usually incorporates into her paintings, Tara chose an approach that captures the intriguing and vibrant elements of the sun-kissed Western Colorado sky accompanied by abstract but recognizable scenes of life on the mesa. She hopes to find more walls whose proprietors are eager to transform into art in the Surface Creek area.
Tara’s painting style is vast and varied. Her diverse pieces are rendered in several different mediums, including acrylic, digital, watercolor, and more. She works with clay and sculpture and is constantly seeking new ways to represent her personally inspired visions whenever she can find the time between raising two growing boys and running her retreats. Several of her pieces can be found hanging at Sugar Mamas’ bakery in the Appleshed Gallery.
Several children’s and young-adult books feature original artwork by Tara. She first illustrated a book for her aunt and has since completed several collaborations with different authors. While contract pieces keep her busy, she would love to delve deeper to explore her personal art more. Landscapes are a favorite subject, and living in Western Colorado presents no shortage of inspiring locations. Although Cedaredge is not as well known for its murals as Delta and the towns of the North Fork, there’s a good chance Tara could give the rest of the county a run for its money – if she can find the time and willing walls on which to work her magic.
You can check out Tara’s art and various classes she offers on her Facebook page - Tara Seren Arts.
