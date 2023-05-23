There’s soon to be more fun than ever when it comes to family fun in Delta. The longtime miniature golf course is now in the hands of new owners, and straightening out the tired greens is just the beginning of their plans. A massive indoor space with virtual games, several duckpin bowling lanes, and more are all in the works, and a partnership with AJ’s Pizzaria, which is already serving pies at the location, is rounding out the growing offerings at the fun center – now called The Yard.
Owners Susie and Matthew Horn, who also have Whiskey’s Liquor in Delta, were made an offer they couldn’t refuse to purchase the park from friend and previous owner Cecilia Tafoya. Both natives of Delta and graduates of the 1997 class at Delta High School, Susie and Matthew took over the property in February of this year. When the weather allowed, they set to work cleaning up the grounds, fixing sprinkler systems, and laying the plans for the rest of the fun park.
The major addition of a 12,000-square-foot building is foremost in their plans. Virtual indoor golf, virtual batting cages, an arcade with pinball machines, pool tables, and a bar will all fill the large climate-controlled space. The addition that Susie and Matthew are most excited about is the addition of duckpin bowling lanes. Eight to ten of the pint-sized bowling lanes will be installed. The balls are weighty and slightly larger than a softball, and players take turns rolling three balls down the alley to knock down nine-inch pins. Bowlers will be happy to learn that the lanes can accommodate street shoes.
Batters who just want to practice their swing can still do so in the virtual batting cages, as the game mode can simply be turned off. Other virtual games are being planned for installation, and Matthew is even contemplating installing an axe-throwing arena. Outside, adjacent to the golf course, space for a summertime splash pad is being cleared. Susie and Matthew are just getting ready to break ground on the new building and hope to have everything up and running in a year. In the meantime, the miniature golf course and the old batting cages are currently open to the public.
One of the most exciting additions to The Yard is their unexpected but welcome partnership with AJ’s Pizza. The pizzeria is owned by John and Freda Lynch, who relocated the restaurant from Ridgway, where it was formerly known as Panny’s Pizza. Susie and Matthew were already planning to offer a wide variety of fun foods, including hamburgers, hot dogs, and other accompanying bar-type fare, when John and Freda approached them about the possibility of opening A.J.’s at the fun park. They still plan to offer those items and are working out ideas to merge the menus in the future.
John, who purchased Panny’s three years ago, is looking forward to serving a decidedly more local crowd in Delta, and Susie and Matthew are excited to be able to offer the fun park to anyone looking to host events. They are sure that there will be many birthday parties in their future at The Yard. As lifetime Delta residents, the couple has seen first-hand the lack of activities for kids in the area, and they’re doing their best to provide a year-round fun park packed with games and activities for the kid in each of us.
The Yard Family Fun Center and AJ’s Pizzaria are located at 227 Palmer Street in Delta. They can be reached at (970) 778-6198. A.J.’s Pizzeria is open for business and can be reached at (970) 874-3000.
