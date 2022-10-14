On Friday, October 7, a meeting of the Delta County Public Library District was held at the Hotchkiss Memorial Hall to present to the public a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. Approximately 50-60 people were in attendance, plus the board. The board made the announcement that this was an informational meeting and open comments were permitted, but it was not a question-and-answer session. Numerous individuals shared their comments and concerns.
The meeting began with comments from Treasurer Gayle Davidson. “This was a difficult thing, this budget,” she said. “We all want to keep the libraries open; that is our goal.” She went on to say that a deficit budget is not an ideal situation, but it may be the only way to move forward. She reminded the audience that “budgets are only a suggestion.”
In 2021, the actual expenditures were $1,321,270, leaving a surplus of $191,190 in the budget. Much of this was due to the lack of personnel and expenses due to COVID. Estimated for this year, 2022, with additional personnel in place, the board is looking at $1,563,783 in expenses, leaving a surplus of $255,105, against the budget of $1,788,888.
With the ramp-up of personnel for 2023, hopefully back to full staff, the estimated expense budget is $2,015,024. This is a deficit of $243,537, against an expected revenue of $1,771,487. While Gayle explained that there is a healthy reserve balance, once it is spent, it is spent for good. She said to think it is a sustainable solution is not a reasonable assumption.
The floor was open to the public and about 30 people gathered their notes and their passion for the library and made their way to the podium. All agreed that the libraries are a necessity for the community. Not only do they house books, movies, audio, offer classes and reading time, they are also a hub for activities in each of the five communities where they are located.
However, over the past two and a half years, with the limited staffing and hours, most of the libraries are grossly inadequate in serving the community. Crawford and Hotchkiss are only open one day each week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Paonia is open three days per week, as is Delta. While Cedaredge is open four days, none are open evenings.
Comments from the public included concerns over the lack of operating hours on Saturday, reading hour for the kids, activities for toddlers and preschoolers, and the libraries being open for community meetings in the evenings (none have open evening hours).
Another concern was the cost of the new Delta library, and the funds required for it, versus the funds left for the other four libraries. Grants and donations were discussed, as well as the need for community events to raise funds, and using volunteers to staff the libraries in 4-hour shifts.
The board unanimously voted to accept the budget as it was presented. However, this was just the first step. On November 16, the board of trustees of Delta County Public Library district will meet at the Hotchkiss Library at 4 p.m. The purpose of that meeting will be for the board to reveal and discuss the budget. The final budget will be adopted on December 14, 2022. Community members may inspect the budget at any time prior to the final adoption and may mail or drop off written comments to the Delta County Libraries, P.O. Box 540, Hotchkiss, CO. 81419.
Meeting notes from this meeting and all board related items, including upcoming meetings are available to review online at https://deltalibraries.org/board
Photos: #1 Delta County Public Library District Board of Trustees
Photo: #2 A nearly full room was in attendance to voice their concerns over the proposed deficit Library budget for fiscal 2023. Around 30 people spoke with the same common theme, “Don’t close our libraries!”
