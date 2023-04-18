By the beginning of the early twentieth century, coal mining had become the dominant industry in Colorado. Coal mines served as the cauldrons of enterprise and empire in the west, providing invaluable fuel that powered the precious metal mining and railroad development that shaped the state. Many coal mines also became the epicenter of worker rebellion, where the dynamics of power between industrial capitalism and organized workers clashed over safety concerns and worker treatment – sometimes with catastrophic consequences. Although coal is no longer mined in Colorado at the rate it once was, it still maintains relative importance to the state’s energy economy, despite past and present opposition from some environmental groups, and one mine is still going strong in the North Fork Valley.
During the late Cretaceous period, which occurred about 70 million years ago, the Western Interior Seaway covered most of the state. When the Rocky Mountains began to push their mass into being, the resulting low points became swampy bogs filled with stagnant water from leftover seawater. It was here where coal began to form, as once-prolific vegetation died, decomposed in layers, and became compressed into a primordial soup which eventually hardened. Fast-forward to the 1860s when Ferdinand Hayden surveyed the geology of Colorado and discovered that several areas of the state held vast coal reserves beneath the Roan Plateau, the Western Slope and elsewhere – the quantity and quality of which was described as “inexhaustible and of excellent quality.” It is estimated that around 30 billion tons of coal still lies beneath the surface of Western Colorado.
Utterly oblivious to its existence in the North Fork Valley, the first settlers burned cottonwood logs from the river bottom as their primary heat source and made charcoal from willows. One day local blacksmith Niles Sylvester noticed a vein of coal that had been exposed along the North Fork River. The geologic surveys that followed showed that the potential in the Bowie and Somerset areas for coal production was very high, and by 1902, the Utah Fuel Company, an affiliate of the Denver Rio Grand Railroad, had purchased several claims in the valley. That same year the railroad reached the end of the line in Somerset. The first building constructed there was a saloon, followed immediately by company-owned houses – some of which still stand today.
Communities in the North Fork, where the economic future was originally based on the agricultural endeavors of cattle ranchers and fruit orchardists, suddenly had a new industry which offered opportunities to working families. Many ranchers and orchardists in the area took up seasonal mining work during the winter months to supplement their income. Almost overnight, coal mining became a major economic factor in the development of the area and families that came to work in the mines became an important part of the community. The resulting mix of cultures in the growing communities of Paonia and Hotchkiss developed through the symbiotic relationship between agriculture and mining.
Elsewhere in the state, several mines were established in southern Colorado along the Denver & Rio Grand Railroad routes. Trinidad and Walsenburg became important hubs of coal mining. Development progressed hand in hand with precious-metal mining across the state. Besides providing the fuel needed to move gold and silver ore by train, coal kept residents' homes in the ever-growing Front Range communities warm through the winter. Smelting facilities also were established to separate metals from the rock, and the demand for coking coal soared. Travelers passing through Redstone today can stop to examine the curious rows of historic coke ovens that define the entrance to the town. Some of the most productive coal mines in the state appeared on or near the Western Slope in Garfield, Gunnison and Delta counties.
The sheer amount of production occurring soon led to the inevitable. Accidents took place in nearly every mine – and some were devastating. The Vulcan Mine in Garfield County experienced three deadly explosions between 1896 and the early 1900s. The Jokerville Mine was the site of a grisly explosion that killed fifty-nine workers in 1884. By 1917, 238 coal mines were operating throughout Colorado, most of which were divided between just three companies: Colorado Fuel and Iron, Rocky Mountain Fuel, and American Fuel. That same year, coal mines in Colorado produced more than 12.5 million tons of coal. Unfortunately, also during that same year, the state mine inspector reported the deaths of sixty-six miners, due to routine accidents alone.
Aside from the inherent dangers underground, labor conditions were grossly under-regulated in the early 1900s. Miners, who hailed from Austria, Britain, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland and the U.S., worked sixteen-hour days for pitiful wages. Many were paid in “script,” specific currency that was only valid at company stores. These stores were the only source of food in isolated mining camps, keeping workers indentured in an endless cycle of dependence. Company-owned employee homes ensured that a good portion of wages went toward rent, returning cash to the corporation. Black lung disease, collapses and floods were common, and while most mines employed inspectors to monitor safety, the slightest mistake could spell disaster at any moment.
Even before 1880, workers organized strikes and walkouts. The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) formed in 1890, and thousands of workers walked off the job in 1894, hoping to force company owners to meet the demands to abolish the company stores and pressure for cash wages. Still, in the end, there were too few walkouts to convince the industry leaders to respond to demands at the time. Eventually recognizing the power of strikes, companies began to take organized workers seriously, but they first turned to economic oppression and violence to combat the unions, raising citizen militias and even calling for the state to bring in the National Guard to force miners back to work. In 1913, the National Guard fired on striking members and set their camp on fire at what became known as the Ludlow Massacre – the deadliest conflict in the state’s history.
The Wagner Act of 1935 largely put an end to violent labor conflicts as it established workers' rights to organize and engage in collective bargaining. However, isolated incidences of dispute continued. Mining has never been, and is still not, free from the dangers of the occupation. However, today, proactive approaches to safety procedures and the advent of longwall methods have significantly lowered the risks. On April 15, 1981, an explosion at the mid-Continent Coal Mine, known as the Dutch Creek Number One, outside Redstone, killed 15 miners. The disaster reminded many in the North Fork Valley of the ever-looming dangers of coal mining and the workers who had given their lives in the Paonia, Bowie and Somerset mines. A group of citizens created a monument for fallen miners of the North Fork, which now stands sentry in the Paonia Town Park.
The UMWA, which still exists today, saw the most significant decline in members from the North Fork Valley when the last generational and locally owned Bear Coal Mine ceased operations in early 1996. Beginning in the 1970s, many companies nationwide began to incentivize mine workers to leave their union dues in their pockets with the promise of better pay structures and higher safety performance records along with compliant and increasingly progressive workers' rights policies, offering miners ever-increasing motivation to put their faith back into the parent companies and forego union membership in the remaining union-strong mines. Shifting political associations and ideals also played a part in decisions to leave the union.
Although the North Fork Valley produces some of the highest quality, low-sulfur, hot-burning, bituminous coal available, only one mine in the valley continues to operate today. In the early 1990s, the technique of long-walling replaced the shovel and pick forever. Oxbow, Mountain Coal, and the various owners of the Bowie Mine all experienced a boom in the early 2000s, but a decline in coal-fired electric plants and a financially devastating fire at Oxbow have left only the West Elk Mine as the sole surviving operation after the coal dust settled in the wake of newly implemented federal regulations. Still, the mine remains economically viable today, even as state, country, and industry leaders slowly but steadily continue to turn toward renewable energy sources.
The necessity to expand operations in search of new coal seams leads to deforestation, although it is argued by some to be a temporary and mitigative condition of the landscape. Other concerns over emissions from methane expulsion have caused many conflicts between environmental watch groups and existing mines despite efforts (some successful and some not) made by coal companies to mitigate the problems. The fate of coal-fired electric power plants (which have historically called for the largest domestic demand for coal) are also under scrutiny. Possible and ever-looming new restrictions coupled with unforeseen economic developments leave the future of the last coal mine in the North Fork Valley and others still operating in the state unknown.
The clock may be ticking for coal-fired electric plants, but many in the industry believe several years of mining opportunities still lie ahead as a handful of coal mining operations continue to show viability. A slow turn to agritourism, an increasing art and music culture, and a rebranding of local beef and farming practices along with growing area wine production, show promising avenues for economic growth in the North Fork. Meanwhile, the West Elk Mine continues to garner profits as long as energy costs continue to rise. Workers in the West Elk, and the remaining mines across the state are paid some of the highest salaries in their respective counties. However, the boom and bust nature of the industry has taught all miners that, even during the best of times, there is a need to keep one foot out the door. Several former workers in the North Fork can attest to this, having had to move their families through the circuit of coal mining towns in the west – some more than once. While the future of coal in Colorado is veiled at best, its history is certain. Coal mining was a formative force in the economic and cultural growth of Delta County, and the North Fork Valley in particular, where generations of mining families became an integral part of our communities.
