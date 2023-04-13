Blue Sky Baking Company is a from-scratch cake and confectionary located in the heart of Western Colorado’s North Fork Valley. Locally-sourced, community-minded ingredients are the backbone of their recipes and provide the inspiration for their flavors and designs. Hannah Halladay started the company in 2018 as a way to connect with her community and share the bounty of the valley through the medium she knows best – cake. The Blue Sky kitchen is located inside Farm Runner’s Station in downtown Hotchkiss, where freshly baked pastries and deserts can be found daily.
After returning to the North Fork and falling in love with the burgeoning local food scene, Hannah knew she had to share her creations with the local public. What started as a small, one-woman operation baking for the community has quickly blossomed into a full-scale dessert company serving over 50 weddings and countless celebrations each year. Locally grown ingredients and an ever-expanding flower garden are the fuel to her creative fire and her largest source of creativity inside the Blue Sky Kitchen.
Creating from-scratch, artisanal cakes and confections in the heart of the North Fork Valley is Hannah’s specialty. She bakes in small batches, producing everything from chocolate chip cookies to wedding cakes. When creating wedding cakes, Hannah works closely with clients to bring together design elements that reflect the style of the receptions to create the perfect centerpiece for the special day.
Hannah is grateful to Farm Runners who has shared their kitchen with her since she opened shop there five years ago. Things can get quite hectic during wedding season for the seasoned baker and claims she would be sunk without her mom, Vicki, who has been by her side and served as her right-hand helping to deliver cakes, prep a multitude of desserts, shop for ingredients and more.
Blue Sky Baking Company is constantly working on building their wedding network throughout the Western Slope. In addition to serving Delta and Montrose counties, they often travel to Telluride, Ouray, Crested Butte, the Roaring Fork and Grand valleys and beyond with their spectacular cakes and desserts.
As Hannah grew up in Hotchkiss, getting the opportunity to bake for childhood friends, longtime acquaintances and their families, especially for occasions as special as a wedding, makes her work fun and meaningful. She prides herself on using locally sourced (thanks to Farm Runners) and organically grown ingredients and loves to highlight the flavors our Valley has to offer, especially in the summer and fall when most folks are getting married.
Hannah’s delectable desserts and pastries can be found in Farm Runners Station in Hotchkiss, Sips Wine Bar in Cedaredge, 246 Coffee in Hotchkiss, and at various weddings and celebrations around the Western Slope. She looks forward to sweeting your day!
