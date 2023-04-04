Western Colorado is home to a myriad of authors. Delta County local author Sunshine Knight is one such author and is celebrating the release of her second book in the Ka Series at Doghouse Espresso in Delta on Saturday, April 15 from 4 to 6 pm.
Sunshine is a resident of the North Fork Valley. She has a degree in creative writing from Colorado Mesa University. She has published a handful of short stories, and the release of her first paranormal-themed novel, The Devastation of Bartholomew Ka has been very well received. The story of Devastation centers around the relationship between twenty-eight-year-old Samantha, who is the new occupant of a rundown Victorian house, and the spirit of the original owner, Bartholomew Ka.
The inspiration for Bartholomew Ka began on a solo trip to New England in the fall of 2008. Sunshine’s exploration of a ghostly love story bloomed into a study in humanity and the search for an explanation of why some people become so broken. While she attributes much of her influence to the likes of Stephen King and Anne Rice, the author claims that it is likely that she will break with the rules of publishing and explore other genres of storytelling, but for now, the Ka Series continues.
Her new book, The Possessions of Bartholomew Ka, is a follow-up to Devastation, which has received glowing reviews on Amazon. Readers have described it as “suspenseful, an edge-of-your-seat page-turner, and full of twists and turns.” Readers will be pleased to hear that the sequel will be available for purchase on Amazon after April 1. The cover art for Possessions, as well as Devastation, was crafted by her son, Chris Allen, who is a 2014 Graduate of Hotchkiss High School.
Local fans can pick up a new copy in person and meet the author for a book release celebration at Doghouse Espresso. Attendees will enjoy treats from Coquelicot Pastries and complimentary drip coffee from Brian and Cassie at Doghouse. Don’t miss this opportunity to stop by to pick up a copy of The Possessions of Bartholomew Ka for yourself and say hello to the author.
You can find the first book in the Ka Series, The Devastation of Bartholomew Ka, on Amazon or by visiting her website: Sunshineknight.net. Both books will also be available at Paonia Books on Grand Avenue in Paonia beginning April 15, and will be available at Delta County Libraries for checkout beginning in May.
