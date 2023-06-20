Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who mapped the Botany of The Grand Canyon by Melissa Sevigny
In 1938, Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter set off on a forty-three mile trip down the Colorado River, then known as the “most dangerous river in the world.” Botanists, the women intended to map the flora of the journey, especially the Grand Canyon, for which there was no botanical record. The trip was led by Norm Nevills, an entrepreneur who hoped for publicity for his riverside lodging business, and included two inexperienced boatmen, and a zoologist who sought to bring back animal hides for museum specimens. This unlikely group put on the river in three small handmade wooden boats, in mid-June, when the river was running its highest. The set-up promises a good story: take a group of strangers, with divergent goals and limited knowledge and experience, and put them in an extraordinary situation. Will they make it? How? In Melissa Sevigny’s capable hands, Brave the Wild River is one of the most compelling books of narrative nonfiction I’ve ever read, not only because of the situation, but also because Sevigny places the story in the context of pre-Glenwood Dam Colorado River, US policy that impacted wildlife and plant life, and the difficulty the botanists had in getting their work taken seriously.
In writing the book, Melissa Sevigny relied on the copious letters, journals, and plant specimens left by Clover and Jotter. Clover, forty-one, an experienced outdoorswoman, had long wished to catalog cacti of the Southwest, while Jotter’s (age twenty-three) PhD work was on the evening primrose, a desert flower easily found in our own valley. While both women were readily able to get the support of their families, and eventually, that of their employer, the University of Michigan, they were frustrated by the national media’s focus on their gender. Reporters asked the women if they agreed that the river was “no place for a woman”. But the women persevered, focusing on their collections and journal. Numerous plant specimens—including rabbitbrush, skunkbush, Rocky Mountain juniper, Mormon tea, desert trumpet, and tumbleweed—were all collected and preserved. The women were also tasked with all the cooking and cleaning on the trip, rising two hours before the men to make breakfast and staying up late to catalog their specimens. In Sevigny’s capable telling, the high drama of inexperienced boaters traveling in a canyon a mile deep is punctuated by the women’s understated observations in their journals: when they drank river water out of a felt hat, Jotter wrote, “tasted like a felt hat”.
Sevigny ensures the story is contextualized: she brings to life the pre-Glen Canyon Colorado River, with its untamed flows and wildness. She takes readers on some side trips to introduce early ecologically minded thinkers, like George Melendez Wright, who disagreed with Park Service policies that interfered with wildlife and habitat. Brave the Wild River is a near-perfect non-fiction read: a gripping story, complex characters, and a consideration of history that teaches us something about our current day issues with water in the west. In a letter to Jotter after the trip, Clover wrote that what she wanted was “a calm, true and dignified account of our trip which really was a grand adventure.” Sevigny has given the women their due as scientists and dignity and in doing so, given readers an extraordinary book.
