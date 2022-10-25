I am generally too changeable to have favorites of any kind, except for one, a book: Gretel Ehrlich’s essay collection, The Solace of Open Spaces. Solace isn’t new—it was first published in 1985—but it’s a timeless literary work, especially for those of us who live in and love the rural west. It’s a book that always reads new to me, the one I’d take to a desert island. In the twelve essays that make up the collection, Ehrlich writes about the complexity, sorrows, and beauty of rural life in Wyoming. “Space has a spiritual equivalent and can heal what is divided and burdensome in us,” she writes. It’s a line I whispered to myself again and again when we lived on the front range and were trying to find a way to get back to the Western Slope.
In her twenties, Ehrlich, a native Californian, went to Wyoming to work on a film project. While she was on location, her lover died of illness. Unmoored by grief, she traveled until a sheepman friend said to her, “One place is as good as another, you might as well come on home.” She returned to Wyoming and began cowboying and working at sheep camps. Her essays immerse us in the hard and harsh work of animal agriculture—performing a C-section on a cow by flashlight, pulling a horse from a bog, making lamb ‘jackets’ from dead lambs to encourage ewes to nurse living lambs. She rejects the simple mythologies of western life, like the cowboy riding off into the sunset: “It’s because he’s been on horseback since four in the morning moving cattle and he’s trying, fifteen hours later, to get home to his family,” she writes.
Among my favorite essays in the collection is Obituary, about the auction of a large sheep ranch and the ripple effects, both economic and emotional, for the community when a ranch is lost. In From a Sheepherder’s Notebook, we see how austere loneliness of a summer sheepherding at altitude affects Ehrlich’s grief. On Water’s subject is the way that ag life is at the mercy of irrigation. More than anything, Ehrlich’s subject is the way many western folks move between a profound loneliness and deep connection to each other. Her essays are peopled with women and men who are both broken and brave, who seek home in the landscape and among each other even as they keep some distance. We meet Dorothy, single mother with eight children, done wrong by lot of men, working hard in between crying jags. There’s the auctioneer who writes country songs and believes that fame is just around the corner. Unforgettable Henry, with late-stage syphilis, speaks to dead cows. The town idiot baptizes himself with sheep lanolin. Ralph Waldo Emerson’s granddaughter ranches solo. It’s not talk, for the most part, that connects people. It’s work and land. Of dinner in the cookhouse, she writes, “The silence is profound. Instead of talking, we seem to share one eye. Keenly observed, the world is transformed. The landscape is engorged with detail, every movement on it chillingly sharp. The air between people is charged. Days unfold, bathed in their own music. Nights become hallucinatory; dreams, prescient.” In Ehrlich’s Wyoming, western life isn’t always pretty, but it is always beautiful.
Emily Sinclair, an essayist, is boss mare at Paonia Books, which opens in November.
