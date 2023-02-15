This cheeky British murder mystery gets going when Nora’s old friend Claire invites Nora to her hen party, the English version of a bachelorette party. Sounds lovely—except that In a Dark Dark Wood is a crime novel with heavy psychological overtones, so nothing is lovely, and we know to be suspicious of anything that seems so. In a Dark Dark Wood is the first novel (2015) of Ruth Ware, who has been called the modern Agatha Christie.
From the beginning, the story is both creepy and deliciously gossipy: Nora and Claire haven’t seen each other in ten years—and Nora isn’t invited to the wedding. Claire is the sparkling, beautiful friend, while Nora, a writer of crime fiction, is the nerdy, bookish one. (I’m Team Nora, whether or not she’s the killer.) The hen party attendees include their shared friend Nina, an acerbic doctor; Flo, who is obsessed with Claire and always at the brink of becoming unhinged; Melanie, a new mom; and Tom, a playwright who is gay, diffident, and a provocateur. We know the question—who will die and who did it?—and the master writer engages readers in those familiar questions.
Ware is a master of pacing the crime novel, offering us a few breadcrumbs every few pages as the mysteries deepen. Old secrets and rivalries emerge. Doors creak open and shut. There are mysterious footprints and a Ouija board. Ware loves her genre and the novel is full of little gifts to the devoted mystery reader. It even adheres to Chekhov’s gun, the writing principle which advises writers that each detail in a story matters. It reads something like this: If there is a gun on the mantle in the first act, it must go off by the third. Ware playfully gives us that gun and it will surprise no one that it indeed goes off. It’s hard to say more without giving it all away, but suffice it to say that I stayed up late one night, bleary-eyed, to listen to the end. Yep: I read this book as an audiobook downloaded from Libro.fm, the audiobook site that supports independent bookstores (and the communities they serve, unlike Amazon’s Audible). I’ve never been a fan of audiobooks and what I learned with Deep Deep Wood was that I’d just been choosing the wrong books to listen to.
In the past, I’ve downloaded nonfiction books, hoping to learn something while driving or walking. I found the experience frustrating. If I’m learning, I like to underline, to re-read, to tab pages, and audiobooks don’t allow for that. But listening to a well-written and well-paced detective story, full of hilariously catty comments, secrets, and suspense had me totally captivated. Like many people, I’ve got several books on my nightstand that I’m reading. Listening to Dark Dark Wood was a complement to the more serious reading. I couldn’t wait to get to the gym to listen to the book on the treadmill or sit down to paint with my headphones on. Imogen Church is a fabulous reader of the novel, interspersing exposition (delivered in her plummy, super enunciated accent) with voices she developed for each character. In between the morning treadmill and the evening paint-and-listen session, I thought about the characters and wondered what would come next. Listening to Ware’s novel was as immersive for me as reading it might have been and in some ways, more so. I could listen while cleaning my house, exercising, and painting, so that I could devote more hours a day to the book than usual. I suspect, too, that it was a good-for-me cognitive task. In our highly visual world, listening falls by the wayside, yet our pleasure in story originated in listening to others tell stories.
I won’t give away Ware’s ending, but will give away my own: The morning after I finished, I purchased two more of her books on Libro.fm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.