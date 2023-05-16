Even though I’ve spent most of my life around writers and artists, I can’t stand the word ‘creativity.’ I like to think my dislike is protective, a rejection of the word’s overuse and a rejection of the way it’s become culturally embedded as another item on the list of things that people are supposed to do or be. According to Matt Richtel, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and author of INSPIRED: Understanding Creativity, a Journey through Art, Science, and the Soul, my dislike makes me normal. In this wide-ranging, well-researched, and oh-so-readable book, Richtel takes us on a long and winding path through research on creativity studies and the experiences of creative people. And if you think creative people are mostly in the arts, you’ll be surprised: Richtel interviews people as wildly divergent as musicians, beekeepers, cartoonists, and a grand poo-bah at the Pentagon. His message? Everyone can be creative.
But why my dislike? To answer that question, let’s look at some interesting research. Richtel reports a study done by then-faculty as Cornell and the Wharton School of Business. In the study, people, who were asked about creativity, expressed positive feelings. But in the next phase of the study, researchers sought to uncover implicit bias, or put another way, the beliefs that we are not conscious of having, that we are sometimes uncomfortable acknowledging. It was there that the researchers learned that subjects saw creativity as toxic, with negative associations to creativity that rivaled “vomit, poison, and agony.” Why such strong reactions? Creativity, writes Richtel, is disruptive and associated with instability. To be creative, you have to be willing to explore, try ideas out without regard for the end result, and so, you have to be willing to fail. Too, he writes, when new ideas do succeed “they displace what came before—and kill the past. New ideas kill habits, businesses, power, structures, jobs.” We know that change is inevitable, and yet, animals that we are, we fear it.
So, what is creativity? One simple idea is that it’s the result of asking the question, What if? What if opens doors and is a space of play and wonder, the imagination running wildly through fields in spring. For many of us, Richtel writes, those impulses are stifled around fourth grade when schools begin to emphasize specific outcomes, both academic and behavioral, instead of more imaginative work, and children begin to tease each other for too much creative or imaginative talk, preferring more goal-oriented thinking. Does that sound scary and out-of-control? It shouldn’t, Richtel writes: Rules govern the world and human beings absorb and internalize structure and rules, even from the earliest years when children learn the rules of stories. The family, too, has a role in cultivating creativity in children. The message? Have fewer rules and have rules that are broad-based, like, Be a good person. While rules are important, too many that are too specific and restrictive don’t allow children to explore and make mistakes and grow from their own experiences, which develops their capacity to ask, throughout life, What if?
And what about adults, those of us who sit chewing on our pencils wondering what to write next? “The number one enemy of creativity is perfectionism,” Richtel writes. “There isn’t even a close second-place enemy.” What we need instead is permission. Permission to generate ideas without knowing what the end result will be. Imagine, if you will, a work of art you love, say, a painting. You could look at it for long moments, appreciating the image and perhaps the work that went into it—the brush strokes, color choices, perspective. That painting didn’t spring directly from the artist’s brush onto the canvas. It is instead the result of much indirection, emerging only after an artist has explored a wide variety of materials and images and techniques and ideas. The painting is the result of many, many What ifs? Reading INSPIRATION will make you see your own attempts at asking What if? with new-found appreciation.
