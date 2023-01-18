Among my favorite novels are those that play with form, that ask us to think about how a story is being told, as well as the story itself. On the face of it, Kathryn Scanlan’s Kick The Latch (New Directions, 2022) is a first person novel about Sonia, a woman who lived her life as a groom at a horse track. We meet Sonia in childhood, and her first horse, Rowdy, and travel with her through her work at the track, with its culture of itinerant trainers, casual violence, and chosen family, through multiple injuries and then, a change. But what stands out about the book is less the story proper, which I read eagerly, but Scanlan’s process and the result, a vivid compression of language and story.
Sonia is a real person and the story on the page is her life. To write Kick, Scanlan interviewed Sonia, a horse trainer who devoted much of her life to working at racetracks, and then took the resulting interviews and distilled them. The result is sharp, insistent prose, seemingly spoken directly to the reader by Sonia. Take this chapter, Jockey, in its entirety:
At school, everyone wondered what you wanted to do when you grew up. I said I wanted to be a jockey, riding racehorses. The teachers were concerned. But jockeys are small, and I was getting tall. People told me, Put books on your head, you won’t grow. So I’d be walking around with books. I stacked the heaviest ones I could find.
My parents took us to the racetrack in Jackson on weekends. My dad would go inside to gamble and my mom’d wait outside with my sister and me. We’d lean on the rail and watch them run.
The result is a work that’s vivid and deeply real, taking us inside the world of track through the language and perspective of an insider. Sonia is honest, a straight shooter, with a disinclination toward drama and self-aggrandizement. That style might, in different hands, have doomed her story, as every story is ultimately about the narrator. The success of Kick The Latch requires the collaboration of the two for Sonia’s story to bloom fully and yet also be as restrained as Sonia herself. While this is Sonia’s story, in her language, directed seemingly at us, you can feel Scanlan’s presence, too, in the precision of language that’s been edited down. It’s this editing – and the recognition of the power of editing – that allows Scanlan to call Kick a novel. Sonia’s story exists both within the realm of the real and of the imagined.
The result is a portrait of a woman, Sonia, and a life that few outsiders ever see. More than that, however, Kick The Latch is a map of a human life with its tragedies and joys, its wending path. It’s a story of what we dream about and what we accept in lieu of the dream and the peace we make with ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.