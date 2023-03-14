bookmarked march

Among the books I read in February were One Writer’s Beginnings (Harvard University Press, 1983), by Eudora Welty, and The Copenhagen Trilogy (Picador, 2022), by Tove Ditlevsen. It wasn’t my intention to read autobiographies of two women of the same generation--one American, one Danish--and draw comparisons, but that’s one of the joys of reading: my world expands and as it does, what I understand is challenged.
One Writer’s Beginnings has three sections—“Listening,” “Learning to See,” and “Finding a Voice”--which were originally delivered as three lectures at Harvard. Born in 1909, Welty was a lifelong resident of Jackson, Mississippi, although she traveled extensively. Her parents were unequivocally supportive of her childhood interest in reading and her desire to write professionally, although her father expressed concern about her ability to support herself as a writer. She was close to her two brothers. The clocks chiming in her home, train travel to visit family, artifacts belonging to her parents, discovered after their deaths: these are the details of her world. She was a child who felt a ‘passion’ for books and stories in a loving and supportive family. Throughout Beginnings, she explores memory (“that most wonderful interior vision”) and the way her memories show up in her stories and in her characters’ lives. “The events in our lives happen in a sequence in time, but in their significance to ourselves they find their own order, a timetable not necessarily—perhaps not possibly—chronological. The time as we know it subjectively is often the chronology that stories and novels follow: it is the continuous thread of revelation,” she writes in “Learning to See.”
I recall reading Beginnings when I was in high school. I found the book and its focus on the ordinary details of family life dull. Returning to the book now, I was struck with Welty’s self-awareness, the ways in which she is able to delineate her ‘external’ world from her internal life, and work back and forth, taking a moment from her life and offering it to a character in a story, within that character’s consciousness, rather than as a moment of autobiography. In short, this read felt rich and infused with Welty’s wisdom about her work and artistic process. What’s muted from Beginnings, however, is the larger political and cultural context of Welty’s influences. She mentions that one of her grandmothers was given, as a wedding present, five enslaved people to whom she gave freedom, but those acknowledgements of the racial strife in Mississippi in her lifetime is largely absent from her work. The lens of her life, as offered in Beginnings, is largely confined to her family. I couldn’t help but think, having just read The Copenhagen Trilogy, about what we readers lose in those omissions.
Born in Copenhagen in 1917, Tove Ditlevsen was a poet, novelist, and memoirist widely known in Denmark with the publication of 29 books in her lifetime. Her work has only recently been translated in English and available in the US. Like Welty, her work centers on the lives of women, particularly their domestic lives and relationships, although Ditlevsen’s stories are darker. Ditlevsen was married four times, had two biological children and custody of a third. She struggled with mental health and substance issues before dying by suicide at age fifty-eight. In Trilogy, there are three books: “Childhood,” “Youth,” and “Dependency,” which chronicle her childhood in pre-World War II Europe; the beginnings of her poetry career, and her determination to publish; and her marriage to a physician who routinely injected her with Demerol to keep her powerless.
What kept me turning the pages were two things: One, her extraordinary determination to become a working artist. Ditlevsen had been writing poetry since age ten. During her teen years, she began asking male editors for feedback on her poetry, and hearing that it was too sentimental, too childish. Disappointed, she revises her work and seeks out more editors, while also writing poetry on commission at her office job. When success comes, it is modulated but spurs her on. “Dear Tove Ditlevesen: two of your poems are, to put it mildly, not good, but the third, ‘To My Dead Child,’ I can use,’” writes an editor. Later on, when she is hospitalized, it’s her typewriter she longs for.
The second thing that kept me reading was the historic and political backdrop to her story. Ditlevsen is writing and dating young men against the backdrop of World War II and young men are desperate for the comfort of marriage and sex or do not return from the frontlines. The political is personal: One landlady is a Nazi who holds regular meetings in the apartment and insists that Ditlevsen join, at which point she moves. Too, Ditlevsen’s story makes plain the cultural barriers to women writers and the power of her determination to keep writing.
Side by side, One Writer’s Beginnings and The Copenhagen Trilogy offer wildly different takes on the development of two writers in the twentieth century. That’s not surprising—they are different people. Welty keeps her focus tight on the family life of her characters within a small town. Having read collections of Welty’s letters, I know that she was not apolitical or ignorant of the issues of her time, but they were not a feature of her fiction or her autobiographical writing. Ditleven’s inclusion of the political and historic context of her story felt bigger and distinctly European. It’s a peculiar privilege of Americans that we often see ourselves as living outside our cultural moment, as if the events of our time are happening distantly from us. But they are not. As rich as Welty’s work is, I cannot help but wish that she had been more forthright with her wisdom in her writing.
