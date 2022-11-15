Our last dog, Lucy, had terrible health problems. Chronic, severe pancreatitis meant we had to cook a special low-fat diet for her. She became allergic to chicken and beef. We cooked rabbit and yak. She tore her ACL. Twice. When she was feeling good, she was a nightmare, bullying our other dog and ignoring our efforts to train her. At eight pounds, she owned the world. Once, in zero temps, she shot off down a hill after a gray fox while I was drinking coffee. Naked except for my bathrobe and snow boots, I followed her through deep snow and found her barking ferociously at the fox, who looked puzzled and then grateful that I’d showed up to rescue him from my tiny terror. She was the worst dog ever, and I loved her dearly, aware every day that another pancreatitis episode might be her last. So when I found Chris La Tray’s online eulogy for his dog, Darla the Adventure Dog, I messaged him my appreciation for writing about terrible and wonderful small dogs.
La Tray, a Montana writer, had just published One-Sentence Journal: Short poems and Essays from the World at Large (2018 Riverfeet Press). I bought a copy and it’s become a favorite book of mine, one I return to again and again. At the heart of the book is art practice: La Tray began keeping a journal with at least one sentence per day and a commitment to observation of the world around him. He expanded his practice to haiku, and meditation. His observations came at a pivotal moment in his life: his father had died recently and La Tray had decided to leave a corporate job to work at Missoula’s Fact and Fiction bookstore. Although the book is organized around the four seasons, with essays and poems in each, its subject matter is art practice, midlife, and the search for meaning, particularly in the natural world. “The idea is to highlight a daily thought, or a moment—like observing when the life of a famous, favorite writer going about the business of his day intersects mine—in an effort to be more aware in the world. I aim to capture scenes, eavesdrop on other conversations, or just be present with my own fluttering thoughts,” he writes. One poem:
A quick dash to the river
to entice some picky trout
yielded nothing
But a good story.
The experience of reading OSJ, as La Tray calls it, is to be reminded of the extraordinary in the ordinary, of the power of individual voice. He writes of Christmas when the propane tank in his manufactured home fails, of pileated woodpeckers and owls, of constellations on clear nights, and walks by rivers in snow. He writes of other writers, and because of him, my library expanded. Of himself, La Tray writes
I am a fat,
barely employable,
middle-aged Native guy
with a chip on his shoulder
and no health insurance,
living below the poverty line
with huge love for much and many,
and you can believe
I have a stake in this.
OSJ deepened my appreciation for the many small presses who take risks on writers. The five major publishing houses in the US are in a high-stakes game of profit and losses that often makes it too risky to take on a new writer or an unusual project. So often these days my favorite books are those chosen by editors at small presses whose risk-taking on new voices and forms is part of their mission.
In 2023, La Tray has a new book coming out, Becoming Little Shell, from another favorite publishing house of mine, Milkweed Editions. In it, La Tray, an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa, explores his evolving understanding of his family’s native heritage against the backdrop of erasure and avoidance. La Tray is an annual visitor to Colorado and has promised to come by Paonia Books next summer for a reading and workshop. We’ve stayed friends since I wrote to him about Darla—I even took a class from him on Zoom—and now, I’ve got new dogs for him to meet.
