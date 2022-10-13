The High Country Shopper’s cherished annual Roll Out the Dough Holiday Baking Contest is just around the corner! This is your chance to win some holiday “dough” in our 41st annual contest. Winning recipes will be featured in the Shopper’s annual Holiday Handbook and Gift Guide, delivered in every mailbox (including PO Boxes!) in Delta County on Wednesday, November 23. All entries will be featured in our Roll Out the Dough Recipe Gallery on www.HighCountryShopper.com.
This year, the contest will will take place at the inaugural Taste of the Holidays, held at The Grove in Delta on Saturday, November 12.
First place winners in each category will receive $40 and runners up will receive $20. Prizes will also be awarded for best presentation, best 12 and under entry and judges’ choice - a prize worth $50. Categories include: breads, cakes, candy, cookies, pastries, other deserts, appetizers and a special dietary category which includes gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free and vegan entries.
A panel of judges hailing from all corners of Delta County, including professional bakers, will take on the arduous task of sampling each entry – somebody has to do it!
To enter, download the entry form HighCountryShopper.com, or clip one out of the paper. Print and bring your completed entry form, along with a full recipe and a complete copy of the recipe to The Grove in Delta between 9 am and 11 am on Saturday, November 12. Please use the south “event” entrance to drop off your submission. Residents of the North Fork can drop off any non-refrigerated items at the High Country Shopper in Paonia by 4 pm on Friday, November 11. Please use disposable and non-returnable plates or containers.
All entries will be offered to the public for tasting from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Taste of the Holidays event, and winners will be announced at 4 pm.
Break out your favorite recipe and you could win cash in our 40th annual baking contest and have your recipes printed in our annual Holiday Handbook! Happy Holidays from the High Country Shopper.
