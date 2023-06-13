Delta & Gunnison Counties — CDOT anticipates being able to reopen Colorado Highway 133 early next week and as early as Monday, depending on weather and construction conditions. The road is anticipated to reopen once the temporary bridge is in place, though several critical time-sensitive tasks need to be completed, as described below. CDOT and contractor partners are doing everything possible to complete these items as expeditiously as possible. Please see below for an image showing where work is taking place. A media kit of photos of progress can be viewed by clicking here.
In order to reopen traffic, crews are working on critical safety features. They are:
Items being completed:
- Pouring concrete for back walls, anticipated concrete pour on June 14;
- Backfill spread footings and back walls
- Place ABC (aggregate base course) Class 6 at approaches
- Forming and pouring approaches, concrete for approaches will have an approximate 3 day cure time. Anticipated concrete pour on June 16 which would mean that the concrete is safe to traverse by Monday, June 19
- Set temporary barriers at the approaches
- Set bridge rail and deck panels
- Set temporary impact attenuators at approaches. Attenuators are anticipated to arrive June 22. By utilizing flagging and other traffic control, the bridge can be opened to traffic prior to the installation of the impact attenuators.
Items on critical path:
- As described above, three day concrete cure time for the approach slabs will likely be the determinant of when the bridge is safe to drive.
Progress to date:
- Bridge foundations are complete;
- The bridge is in place on the foundations;
- Forming of back walls for the East and West abutments.
