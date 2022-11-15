The walls of Cecil Smith’s living room in Grand Junction were filled with Rubik’s Cubes. – shelf after shelf of the iconic early 80s novelty– totaling more than 6,000 in all. The confounding puzzle that became a national craze struck a chord with Cecil, and the self-taught puzzle solver and game designer began to collect various sizes of the colorful cubes. But Cecil was no mere collector. He focused his attentions on the possible patterns, mapping and hand-drawing thousands of diagrams, developing unfolded two-dimensional models of the three-dimensional cubes, and publishing his findings in books – and eventually online. He even opened the first and only Rubik’s Cube museum.
Cecil Smith is a native son of Delta. Before he became known for his proficiency with the Rubik’s Cube, his claim to fame was one of legacy. Cecil is the grandson of Captain H.A. Smith, the famed stone carver who built his refuge in Escalante Canyon in the late 1800s. Born with congenital albinism, the condition (which leaves people unable to produce the pigment melanin) left Cecil legally blind. This fact, above all else, made the complicated nature of his achievements with the cube even more remarkable.
Other noteworthy accomplishments for young Cecil centered around his propensity for travel. Several articles in the Grand Junction Sentinel and the Delta Independent highlighted the many miles he covered as a young boy. He struck up a pen pal friendship with child star Roddy McDowell and met the young actor during his travels to California. The two continued their friendship, and Cecil made many connections in Hollywood during his travels west.
As a young man in the early 1970s, Cecil became an avid solver of puzzles. Over 5,000 miles away in Hungary, another young man by the name of Emo Rubik was pondering ways to unscramble a puzzle of his own design – a cube consisting of smaller wooden cubes attached by rubber bands. It took Rubik over a month to solve it. He began by aligning the eight corners and then discovered various sequences of moves for rearranging just a few cubes at a time. By the time Rubik had patented his design and the “Magic Cube” found its way out of Eastern Block Europe to the open market in the capitalist west, a new decade had dawned. Cecil would not discover the cube until 1981.
While several mathematicians and enthusiasts wrote books and published papers on solutions to the Rubik’s Cube, which skyrocketed in popularity in 1981, other experts were focused on speed-solving the squares, and fierce competition bloomed across the globe to see who could be the fastest to complete the perplexing puzzle. As one new champion was toppled by the next, the record time grew ever nearer to 20 seconds. The craze reached epic proportions in 1982. A condition known as “cubist’s thumb” was even reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, as the craze continued to spread.
Cecil was not, however, interested in breaking any records. He claimed the fastest time recorded for solving the cube himself was around 60 seconds. Like all visual puzzles he dissected, Cecil achieved his solutions by holding the cube close to his eyes so he could see the squares. Cecil was more interested in the myriad of endless patterns that were possible. He filled notebook after notebook with thousands of colorful patterns presented on a three-dimensional model with all six sides open. The progressions of patterns are seemingly endless, but Cecil was determined to decode them all.
In the mid-1980s, Cecil opened the world's first and only Cube Museum, right in the heart of Grand Junction, on Ouray Avenue. Between 1988 and the close of the museum in 1991, he received worldwide notoriety and hosted visits from Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts from around the globe. The museum, which held over 6,000 cubes, also contained several rare novelty cubes. A great deal of his collection was displayed in intricate patterns, some of them spelling out letters and words.
After the museum was closed, Cecil gifted most of his cubes to the Delta County Historical Museum, where a good-sized collection still resides today. Other cubes were donated to the mathematics department at the Smithsonian. However, he never gave up his passion for the cube and also began to work on patents for several other games of his design, which he submitted to the patent office in Washington DC.
The Rubik’s Cube, which skyrocketed to popularity in the early 1980s, seemed to all but fall off the face of the earth just a few short years later. While serious cube aficionados and mathematicians continued to explore the novelty's mathematical implications, speed-solvers continued to topple one record after another (the current holder has recently solved the 3x3x3 cube in 3.47 seconds). However, the cube's popularity, with all but the most avid cult followers, waned overnight.
Fast-forward 15 years to the late 1990s and early 2000s, to the Rubik's Cube renaissance – a renaissance of interest due primarily to the accessibility created by the World Wide Web. Established cubers from the 80s put their advanced solutions online. At the end of the 1990s, a new generation of speed solvers appeared, and new championship tournaments brought renewed attention to the almost-forgotten curiosity.
Cecil, who had recently written a book titled, Cubeology’s Pretty Patterns, was having trouble finding a publisher, but the internet offered a solution. His online book features a thousand hand-drawn, three-dimensional cube designs. There are 43 quintillion – yes, that’s 18 zeroes – ways to make patterns on a Rubik’s Cube, and the book represents decades of study Cecil devoted to the matter.
Cecil, now in his 90s, still resides in Grand Junction. He eventually sold his Rubik’s Cube shelf-lined home and has taken residence in an assisted living facility. He regrets throwing away his stack of pattern-laden notebooks but was happy to have his work published online for curious cubers to reference today. Cecil never married or fathered children. His prolific study of the pretty patterns of cubeology became his progeny, and he has every reason to be proud of the singularly unique nature of his life-long work.
The Delta County Historic Museum in downtown Delta has an extensive display on Cecil Smith, containing several cubes and publications on solutions and patterns of the Rubik’s Cube.
