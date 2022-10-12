band

Cedaredge High School celebrates Homecoming 2022 with a marching band, floats, students in costume, candidates for Homecoming Queen and King, candy being thrown from the floats, dinosaurs and balloons! 300 students, 11 floats and lots of bi-standers cheering for their home town high school. From walkers to bikes, cars, pick-ups, and even a couple of semi-trucks,  they all led the way to a pep rally at the park! Go Bruins! 

