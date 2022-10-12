Cedaredge High School celebrates Homecoming 2022 with a marching band, floats, students in costume, candidates for Homecoming Queen and King, candy being thrown from the floats, dinosaurs and balloons! 300 students, 11 floats and lots of bi-standers cheering for their home town high school. From walkers to bikes, cars, pick-ups, and even a couple of semi-trucks, they all led the way to a pep rally at the park! Go Bruins!
Latest e-Edition
Hunting Tales Guide
Applefest Guide 2022
Special e-Editions
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
Most Popular
Articles
- Delta County Commissioner Dist. 1
- 2020 Census Resulted in Colorado Redistricting — New Maps Affect Delta County Districts
- State Board of Education Candidates
- Delta County Joint School District Seeks Extension of Current Levy
- City of Delta Ballot Questions 2B & 2C – Charter Commission
- Robin Arthur – Dia De Los Artista
- Secretary of State Candidates
- Hotchkiss Ballot Question 2A — Legalizing Marijuana Within City Limits
- State Representatives for District 58
- Colorado Waterfowl Hunters may Face Challenges During the 2022-2023 Seasons
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 13
Featured Businesses
Delta
Currently Open
Paonia
Currently Open
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Currently Open
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.