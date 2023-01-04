While the relevancy of chambers that fail to use social technologies and adapt inclusive concepts should rightfully be in question, those that take advantage of the internet and embrace the whole community can still provide the key to supporting local businesses – especially in small towns.
What Can Chambers do to Stay Relevant?
Besides stepping up their game by utilizing social media, chambers need to learn to use networking technology. Those serving small towns should think of themselves as players within the network and situate themselves at the network's hub. It's not enough to only host meet-ups where members randomly network with no guidelines for finding beneficial relationships. Digital tools can be used to gain a better perspective of each business profile, giving insight that can turn chambers into business matchmakers – experts who can better understand and anticipate the needs of each member and encourage constructive connections.
It is also important to encourage engagement with the entire local business community. Businesses usually have to pay a fee to be a part of the chamber, preventing some small businesses from participating and resulting in a high turnover rate. While the necessity for chambers to remain financially self-sufficient is a reality, thinking outside the box may gain new members and encourage longevity. Adopting a freemium model may be the answer to secure steady membership growth. Offering basic free services for participants with the option for enhanced services for those who pay their dues casts a wide net and creates an opportunity for long-term retention, allowing businesses to ramp up their involvement.
Joining a Chamber – Still a Winning Plan
The most obvious benefit of joining a local chamber is that they support businesses by offering advice, facilitating connections, and encouraging referrals. Although it is not the job of a chamber to develop a marketing plan for your business, they provide invaluable services by steering you toward lucrative connections. While the online world has brought new opportunities, there is much to be said for the power of community relationships a chamber offers within. There is strength in numbers, and uniting with others through a chamber can give small businesses big backing.
It's said that a smart person learns from their own mistakes, and a wise one learns from the mistakes of others. It stands to reason that the wisest could learn from the successes of others. Chambers provide a supportive environment to explore new ideas and gain invaluable experience. Gaining insight from the experience of other members significantly flattens the learning curve for young businesses.
It is safe to say that most small-business owners spend most of their time working. While chamber events should be focused on furthering the effectiveness of their members, enjoying a good dose of social interaction can go a long way toward the mental health of business owners. These events also offer fresh perspectives, a valuable human connection, and a chance to enjoy an evening out. Besides, you never know where a new connection may lead.
Yes, the world has moved on. Local chambers must recognize the opportunity provided by technology to ensure their place. Those that fail will likely have their roles usurped by other organizations. However, if a chamber is evolving, it can be so much more than a local events planner. It can provide in-person networks of talent and the resources of every surrounding business, giving small businesses the power of a united voice for the community.
