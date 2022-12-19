The opening day of the treaty council between Ute delegates and representatives from the United States was carelessly and succinctly summed up by a callous reporter for the Rocky Mountain News. His column was brief, and he seemed intent on degrading the only female attendee at the affair. He chastised her for her choice of dress, "attired in her buckskins, moccasins and an old shawl," and sarcastically dubbed her "The Queen of the Utes." Little did he know that the title would one day become embraced by all who knew and admired her. Her quiet strength, courage, intelligence, and above all else, her empathy would define her as one of the most influential and important characters from the late 19th century that shaped the face of the American West.
Like her husband, Chief Ouray, Chipeta found herself caught between two worlds that had been on a collision course for the better part of a century. At a time when Colorado was being incorporated into the United States, she assumed the role of peacemaker out of necessity. She became one of the most influential indigenous persons of her time. And although the events that were to unfold would result in the removal of her people from their ancestral homeland, she remained committed to peace at all costs.
Chipeta, which translates to White Singing Bird, was adopted and raised by the Uncompahgre Utes after she was found as a baby, crawling among the wreckage left after a devastating attack on a Kiowa Apache village. Among her new family, she became skilled at traditional beadwork and leatherwork. She also taught herself how to play the guitar, and she could sing in three languages.
When she was fifteen, Chipeta became caretaker to Black Mare, Ouray's first wife, and eventually to their son following the sudden death of Black Mare. The 26-year-old Ouray was a respected hunter and tribal leader, and he found Chipeta to be a capable mother. She soon became a good friend and a confidant. The two were married in 1859. Chipeta was sixteen.
Following the Mexican-American War in 1848, the Rocky Mountains and the Western Slope of Colorado saw a rapid influx of immigrants from the east as gold and other precious metals were discovered in the region. The invasion of the expansive lands of the Utes by newcomers intending to make settlements of their own brought a wave of chaotic change which would end in the forced migration of the people of the Uncompahgre. Tensions between the indigenous Utes and white settlers would rise to nearly catastrophic heights in the early 1880s, and any semblance of peace that was to result only came to be through the efforts of Ouray and Chipeta.
Although it was rare for a woman to accompany men on diplomatic missions, Chipeta traveled with Ouray as they negotiated with United States representatives and other Ute leaders to advocate for Ute lands. Several tribal leaders became suspicious of Ouray's motivations, but Chipeta was always welcomed, and her council became invaluable to him.
Because Ouray was one of the few Ute leaders to attend treaty negotiations in Washington, DC, he soon after came to be viewed as the representative for all Utes in the eyes of the United States, even though he only represented one band. This was the complicated and often impossible position from which Ouray and Chipeta would attempt to maintain peace. While traveling and negotiating with tribal members, Chipeta was committed to convincing them of the benefits of treaties. At the time, few other women in the United States had as much of a voice in political affairs, but Chipeta's was strong, and her words carried much weight with her people.
Her husband's detractors were scattered throughout the lands they traveled. Several Utes from other bands were wary of intentions, and it is said that Chipeta even saved his life on one outing. She spied a would-be assassin lurking in the brush and alerted Ouray, who quickly dispatched the man with an arrow through the neck.
By the late 1860s, the majority of the Northern Colorado Ute bands resided on one large reservation which covered the majority of the Western Slope. In 1871, congress ceased to recognize indigenous people as belonging to sovereign nations. The end of native sovereignty neatly removed the impetus for any equal terms in future negotiations. When miners entered the San Juan Mountains illegally the following year, Ouray and Chipeta suddenly found themselves in an impossible situation. Ouray tried his best to hold onto the land but, in the end, had no other option but to sign the Brunot Agreement, selling the land and angering many Utes, who were yet unconvinced of the full military might of the United States.
Following Ouray's cession of the San Juans, the ultimate catalyst for the final removal of the Uncompahgre people took place. The incident at the White River Indian Agency, run by Nathan Meeker, would prove to present the perfect justification for the systematic migration that was to come. Meeker, a financially troubled, devout Christian, and overly ambitious man, attempted to force the Utes at the agency to abandon their way of life and adopt a farming lifestyle. He plowed under their racetrack and denied them food rations for their uncooperative attitudes. The resulting chain of events involved troops sent from the east, a Ute revolution resulting in Meeker's death, and hostages made of Meeker's family.
Meanwhile, to the south, Chipeta, after hearing word through a runner from the agency, sent a fresh runner to call Ouray home from hunting. She assembled the Uncompahgre chiefs for a council, where it was the voice of Chipeta who convinced her husband and other enraged leaders that a war with the United States would be disastrous for their people.
After agents negotiated for the release of the captives, the hostages were taken to the home of Ouray and Chipeta. Flora Ellen Price, one of the young hostages, recounted the kindness shown to them there. "Mrs. Ouray wept for our hardships, and her motherly face, dusky but beautiful, with sweetness and compassion, was wet with tears. We left her crying." While stories of Chipeta's compassion and humanity spread throughout the east, nothing would stop the tide of immigrants. The imminent forced relocation left her people with two small reservations – one on dry land in the state's southwest corner and the other on an equally desolate patch of dust on the Utah-Colorado border.
With Ouray's health in decline in the spring of 1880, the inseparable pair traveled to Washington, DC, together for the last time. The tireless work that Chipeta and Ouray had devoted their lives to had failed in the face of the unstoppable force of western expansion. It was on this devastating treaty signing that Chipeta was dubbed as Queen of the Utes. Ouray died died the following August, and Chipeta and her people were forcibly marched to Utah. She mourned the loss of her husband and the plight of the Utes by cutting her hair short. She would wear it so for the rest of her life.
Though she had dined with Kit Carson and in the luxurious homes of Indian affairs agents and was eulogized in East Coast newspapers, Chipeta was all but forgotten after her banishment to Utah. The Utes faced harsh weather and harsher treatment from non-indigenous men on the Uintah Reservation. She survived on government commodities, and the reservation land was further subdivided, leaving only the most useless land to her people. Despite these hardships, her spirit remained whole. She continued to be an influential member of the reservation, and she focused her attentions toward the care of many orphaned children.
After some time had passed, an Indian affairs agent came to check on the reservation and found Chipeta destitute. Her health had declined rapidly, and the government's promise of usable farmland had been broken. He wrote to the commissioner of Indian affairs, pleading for irrigation water to be brought to the parched land. Instead, Chipeta was sent a new shawl, and the matter was closed. However, the public had begun to notice her again. President Taft invited her to journey to Montrose for the opening of the Gunnison Tunnel – a project designed to bring water to the new stewards of the Uncompahgre Valley. The irony was surely not lost on her. However, she held her head high as she rode with Taft to the ceremony.
In June of 1924, Native Americans were granted citizenship through an act of congress. Chipeta passed from this world on August 17 of the same year. She was 81 years old. In a final interview she gave just months before, she was quoted as saying, "I desire nothing. What is good enough for my people is good enough for me." One year later, with permission from her brother, James McCook, the City of Montrose exhumed her body and laid her to rest in her ancestral homeland near the home she had shared with her husband, Chief Ouray. It is said that thousands were in attendance, although only McCook and a close friend were there to represent her immediate family. The site became a memorial to Chipeta and Ouray and is adjacent to the comprehensive and informative Ute Indian Museum just south of Montrose.
Although she was an integral part of the events that separated the indigenous Utes from their lands, she is immortalized by her relentless struggle to maintain peace for her people at all costs. The "Queen of the Utes" earned her title – not by her marriage to a king, and not by the shawl she wore in youth or the one she donned in her final years, but through the sheer will and determination to protect her family. Her quiet strength in the face of the ceaseless injustice carried by the consequential tides of a developing nation remains an inspiration to many today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.