Attention all Colorado adventurers, are you looking for the best trail app out there? While popular applications like AllTrails and Gaia GPS are great for exploring just about every mapped corner of the world, the Colorado-centric app COTREX (Colorado Trail Explorer) is the official electronic trail map for the state. This app is available for free and is the most comprehensive trail map available. It’s built with data from over 230 trail managers and offers the ability to browse featured routes, download offline maps, record trips, and so much more.
In support of the Colorado is Beautiful Initiative and led by CPW (Colorado Parks and Wildlife) and the Department of Natural Resources, the app endeavors to map every trail in the state through coordination with federal, state, county, and local agencies and they have managed to build a repository of nearly every recreational public use trail out there.
This has become my go-to hiking app for any trip within the state – whether we’re backcountry or backroad bound. The trailhead icon offers directions, miles, and elevation, accurate weather conditions, and more. While the learning curve may be a bit steep, it’s only because there are so many features to take advantage of here. The ability to connect and construct your own route through adjacent trails is crucial for long treks, and not many details escape the map as elevation gain; dispersed camping spots, and easy-to-read water sources are all represented. As many longer trails often cross county lines and reside in multiple forests and parks, checking for closures, rules, and more through the app as you move from one area to another is handy.
This app is so successful because it is operated by the people and organizations that manage the trails themselves. It seems that no stone has been left unturned as the trail numbers are clearly marked on each route, and the trail names are listed as well – something many other GPS apps are lacking. Hikers aren’t the only explorers to benefit from COTREX either. It’s an excellent tool for obscure ATV and off-roading trails and even for building paved touring routes for motorcycles, classic car tours, or just good old-fashioned family road trips.
As with all GPS-related apps, COTREX will suck the life out of your battery if you aren’t careful about screen time and recording. But if you carry a portable/solar charger with you and can hold off binging Ted Lasso for a few days, life is all good in the woods. If you’re looking for the most comprehensive, detail-oriented, and acutely accurate trail map for Colorado, you can stop here. Now if only Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming, and the rest of the lower 48 would follow suit. Did I mention that it is free?
The Colorado Trail Explorer app is available on the App Store and from Google Play. You can also access the web version online at Trails.colorado.gov.
