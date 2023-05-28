dd
It's time for the 100th celebration of Deltarado Days!
Join us in the amazing community celebration, honoring heritage of farming and ranching in our community.
By inviting the entire county to celebrate with us this year, we have a MONTH long celebration planned throughout the entire county.
We are still in the PLANNING phase and will have a finalized schedule and posters in June.
 
But wait... You want to be involved! Of course!
See the link to sign up for your volunteering preference.
 
And the Sponsorship form in in the link if you'd link to get a bigger awareness! We customize your sponsorship to highlight your business, advertise on-line and in print media, and build brand awareness!
 
Or perhaps you want to have a booth down at vendor village.. See the link for applications!
 
Volunteer Sign Up Link:
 
 
Sponsorship Forms:
 
 
Vendor Village Application:
 
 
 

