It's time for the 100th celebration of Deltarado Days!
Join us in the amazing community celebration, honoring heritage of farming and ranching in our community.
By inviting the entire county to celebrate with us this year, we have a MONTH long celebration planned throughout the entire county.
We are still in the PLANNING phase and will have a finalized schedule and posters in June.
But wait... You want to be involved! Of course!
See the link to sign up for your volunteering preference.
And the Sponsorship form in in the link if you'd link to get a bigger awareness! We customize your sponsorship to highlight your business, advertise on-line and in print media, and build brand awareness!
Or perhaps you want to have a booth down at vendor village.. See the link for applications!
Volunteer Sign Up Link:
Sponsorship Forms:
Vendor Village Application:
Click to see the Graduating Class of 2023 from Delta County
Graduation Guide 2021
- To view the official Delta County Fair Premium Book e-Edition click the image on the left.
- Flood News – Town of Paonia
- Emergency Services Make Rescue in North Fork
- Delta County Spring Runoff Updates
- Surface Creek — Near Record Snow Equals Near Record Flooding
- Back on the Block – The Yard Family Fun Center – Let the Games Begin
- Take the Long Way Home — Sinkhole Closes Highway 133
- CDOT will Provide Service for Commuters Traveling Between Paonia and Carbondale
- Grand Mesa Picklers Keep the Faith
- Paonia State Park to Re-Open May 17; Spruce Campground to Remain Closed Through June 15 Due to Flooding
- Bears are Awake and Looking for Good; Do Your Part to Remain ‘Bear Aware’ in 2023
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
