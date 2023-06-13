Delta Health Foundation’s 12th annual Pea Green Pedal is RIGHT around the corner on Saturday, June 24, at the Pea Green Community Center located at Hwy 348 and Banner Rd., just outside of Delta! Please join us for the 20- or 40-mile bike ride, and NEW THIS YEAR, a 13-mile mountain/gravel bike ride.
Your registration includes lunch, 2 drink tickets, a Delta Health Foundation gaiter, and an entry into a drawing to win a free bike!
Click HERE to register TODAY, and help support Delta Health Foundation's mission to inspire generosity, and support remarkable care for our community, through Delta Health! For additional information visit foundationdeltahealth.org or contact Darnell Place-Wise at 970-399-2610 or dwise@deltahospital.org.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.