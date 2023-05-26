The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announced Gina Rone, GMUG soil scientist, as the recipient of the 2022 National Rise to the Future – Field Soil Scientist Award – for Fisheries, Hydrology, Wildlife, Air and Soil Science. Rise to the Future award winners will be recognized for their significant accomplishments among peers during a Forest Service ceremony in Washington, D.C., June 15, 2023.
Rone is one of two soil experts acknowledged for her efforts to connect other resources to soil science and oversee our forest’s soil resource program. In addition, Gina is cited for her ability to find new and innovative approaches to provide applicable watershed input using her soil, hydrology, geology and ecosystem expertise. She works to address watershed resource challenges and inspires others to creatively seek solutions and collaboration, resulting in better land management.
“Gina is an immense asset to the GMUG watershed program and very deserving of this award” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “Her ability to understand and integrate other program areas into soil science fosters relationships and models an inclusive representation of land management.”
Rise to the Future awards, presented annually for over three decades, recognize excellence and leadership in stewardship of fisheries, soil, water and air resources on national forests and grasslands. Individual and group winners highlight a variety of work through natural resource programs and partnerships.
