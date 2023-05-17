The 2023 Cherry Days button was designed by Jasmine Vasquez. Josiah Peters and Jaylee Hall tied for second.
You may ask how the CD committee comes up with the design? After selecting a theme, the committee then contacts the art teacher at the North Fork High School who then tells the students to design a button around the theme.
The drawings are then returned to the committee for judging. Judges write down their choices in order of 1, 2, 3 etc. The design that has the most votes wins and then we get the name of the student.
CONGRATULATIONS Jasmine!!
