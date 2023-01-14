Nature enriches the Colorado culture, and with the newly released Keep Colorado Wild Pass, all Coloradans have the opportunity to easily access state parks and play an integral role in keeping the landscapes healthy for local communities and future generations.
Starting with the upcoming 2023 vehicle registrations, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles unless opted out during the DMV vehicle registration process.
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass offers a 60 percent savings in comparison to a traditional annual state parks pass. The pass provides car, bike and foot entry into Colorado state parks. To find a Colorado state parks map, visit the CPW Park Finder Tool. Money raised from pass sales will be used to support local:
- State park systems
- Search and rescue teams
- Avalanche safety programs
- Wildlife conservation efforts
- Outdoor accessibility and educational opportunities
The goal is to generate at least $36 million annually. The first $32.5 million will go toward state park maintenance and development, the next $2.5 million will go toward search and rescue teams and $1 million to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Any revenue beyond that will go to wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs. Read the 10 pass funding goals at: cpw.info/keepcoloradowild and cpw.info/keepcoloradowildpassspanish.
“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or just want to show support for wildlife programs and outdoor first responders, your contribution helps protect the outdoor lifestyle our communities treasure,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. “Our agency is excited to offer affordable access to parks through this conservation pass and we are grateful for our state’s desire to invest more into protecting our great outdoors.”
Residents can get or opt out of the pass every year when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail or with a customer service representative in person.
The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. When purchased, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo will be printed on the vehicle registration card which gives access to state parks when presented at park entrance stations.
“Choosing the Keep Colorado Wild Pass when registering your vehicle is a great way to support our state park system, search and rescue teams, and much more, ” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “Being able to register your vehicle and purchase the state park’s pass at the same time is more efficient for our customers and supports the DMV’s vision to provide Coloradans a 21st Century customer service experience.”
Because vehicle registrations happen throughout the year, there will be situations where current CPW annual park pass customers will have overlapping annual passes. To address these issues, CPW established refund options to cover the time between when a current annual state park pass expires and when a vehicle registration is due.
Residents who purchase a Keep Colorado Wild Pass are encouraged to link the pass on CPW’s secure third-party website, CPWshop.com. Benefits of linking the pass to a CPW account include displaying the Keep Colorado Wild Pass when visiting a Colorado state park via the My CPW App, and residents age 64 and older get a discounted camping rate ($3 per night). The pass must be linked to a CPW account in order to request a pass refund or a prorated refund for an overlapping annual park pass.
All regularly priced CPW daily or annual park passes are still available to customers. Centennial Passes are also available for $14 to residents enrolled in income-eligible state and federal programs.
To learn more about the Keep Colorado Wild Pass, visit cpw.info/keepcoloradowild or cpw.info/keepcoloradowildpassspanish.
To learn more about vehicle and license plate information, visit DMV.Colorado.gov.
