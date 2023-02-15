Attached below is a copy of the 2023 Parade Entry form with instructions and signature page for all those on your float. There will be a $100 prize for “The Best of Theme” float this year. Our Theme is “From Pioneer Days to Modern Ways”. Parade entries must be PRE-REGISTERED again this year and the cutoff date for receiving those completed Pre-Registration forms back is June 5th, 2023. If you miss this deadline, and still want to have an entry, you will be instructed to line up at the end of the parade route, and unfortunately no information will be provided to our Announcer on your entry.
We have two new volunteers putting on the parade this year, Tracey Murdoch and Bonnie Dallas, and they are both extremely energized and excited about being a part of this year’s event! Please help us welcome them to the 2023 Crawford Pioneer Days this year!!! In keeping with the spirit of Crawford Pioneer Days, please help us celebrate this year’s parade with Family Friendly/Children Appropriate messaging that is uplifting, and positive. Thank you!
The parade will begin at 10:00 sharp and you will know your assigned location prior to June 10th, 2023. Make sure you provide the entire length (truck/trailer, etc) of your entry, so that an adequate space can be provided. You can also obtain a copy of this 3 page application on our website: www.crawfordpioneerdays.com
We’ve also included a “Tentative Schedule of Events”. This form will be revised and posted to our website as we go forward.
We hope you will consider being a part of this event this year because it’s going to be the best parade ever!!! If you have any additional questions, please reach out to Tracey or Bonnie. Their contact information is at the bottom of the 2nd page of this application. We are excited to announce that Lenny Zappa has agreed to be our MC/Announcer again this year. He did a fabulous job last year and we are thrilled to have him back in 2023!
Looking forward to seeing you all there!!!
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Thursday, June 8th, 2023
Old Fashioned Melodrama Performance inside Crawford Town Hall (upstairs) in assembly hall. The title for this year’s melodrama is: To Be Announced. Doors open at 6:30pm... Show starts at 7:00pm. Dessert is included and tickets will be available in advance and at the door. More to be announced shortly
Friday, June 9th, 2023
9am-2pm Baking Contest Drop off upstairs at Crawford Town Hall
2:30-3pm Baking Contest Judging
4:30-6pm Dinner by the Crawford Fire Auxiliary – Meal & Prices to follow
5-5:30 Introduction of Grand Marshal & King & Queen
5:35-5:55 Announce Baking Contest Winners
6-7:00pm Live Auction
Saturday, June 10th, 2023
5K Run organized by the Montessori School – More information to follow
6-10:30am – Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
6-9:00am Vendor Set-up in the Park – Open for Business from 9:30 till 4:00 p.m.
10:00am - Parade begins – Theme: From Pioneer Days to Modern Ways
Outhouse Races begin immediately following the Parade
Music in the Park by David and Tamara Hauze - Times to be announced soon
11:30 am - Old Fashioned Melodrama – More Information to follow
12:00 pm – Hay Bale Races – Center of the Park
1:30 pm – Old Fashioned Melodrama – More Information to follow
2:30-3:30 Kids’ Games and Watermelon Eating Contest in the park
Dusk – Fireworks at the Crawford State Park – FREE ADMISSION!
For more information contact Michelle Specht at (303) 507-1075 or Collenette Vervloet at 970-691-5457 or checkout our website at www.crawfordpioneerdays.com
This year's Crawford Pioneer Days will surely be fabulous, and we hope you all will have loads of fun. See you there!
