The first annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival will be coming to Confluence Park in Delta, Colorado summer 2023! Featured at the festival will be 13 spectacular hot air balloons with pilots from several different states. Among the variety of aircraft will be two special shape balloons. One unique balloon is hand painted balloon and one of only four of its kind in the nation. The festival will include a community breakfast, classic car parade, craft fair, live music from a variety of bands and talented musicians, morning hot air balloon liftoffs, tether rides, evening glow, beer garden, food trucks, games, competitions, prizes, fireworks, and much more. The festival will be held Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th and will conclude with an amazing firework show put on by the Delta Volunteer Fire Department. A schedule of events is available on our website at https://cityofdelta.net/parksrecgolf/page/4th-july-western-sky-balloon- festival.
If you are interested in being involved in this NEW event as a sponsor, balloon chase crew member, volunteer, and/or vendor please let us know!
For more information contact: Tyler Schumacher | 970-874-0923 ext. 418 |
