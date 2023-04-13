Happy spring! First, the good news concerning our water supply. We’ve had a bountifully wet winter in Delta County – the entire county and most of the Western Slope is currently drought free. The Gunnison River Basin snow pack is 146% of average. The current capacity of reservoirs in the Gunnison Basin is at 46%, a 6% increase over last year. State-wide,storage in the Colorado Headwaters, South Platte, Arkansas, and Rio Grande ranges from 91-107 percent of normal. In the Western region, California, Utah, and Nevada have snowpacks more than 150% of normal.
In spite of these numbers, the persistent drought of the past several years has created a huge moisture deficit, and our bountiful winter only forestalls critical thresholds in the Colorado River Basin by six months. Lake Powell is forecast to rise 40 feet by the end of July, to 32% of capacity. However, without steep cuts by seven Western states, Lake Powell and Lake Mead both risk dropping below the point where water no longer flows through their respective dams to the lower regions. The bottom line is that substantial water cuts are still required from all users, including those in Delta County, so PLEASE continue to conserve water.
For a complete list of water-saving tips, visit www.deltacounty.com/707/Drought-Resources or wateruseitwisely.com.
This message is brought to you monthly by The Canary Committee – a North Fork Valley group dedicated to preserving our precious water supply. For more information, contact us at canarycommittee@gmail.com.
