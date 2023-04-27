Over 300 years ago, Antonio Vivaldi, a contemporary of Pachelbel, Handle and Bach, presented his now famous choral and orchestral setting of the Latin Mass “Gloria.” The “Prete Rosso,” or “Redheaded Priest” composed the work for the gifted chorus of the Ospedale della Pietà, a female “orphanage,” likely a well-financed home for the illegitimate offspring of the Italian nobility. Fashioned in true Baroque style, the 12 short sections of the Gloria soar in uplifting sweeps of melody, meander through darker, contemplative tonalities, and always arrive where you expect them to, albeit with interesting detours along the way. The final fugue, “borrowed” or perhaps stolen from Ruggieri, another of Vivaldi’s contemporaries, is an inspiring close with the plea “Come Holy Spirit.”
Three hundred years later, the contemporary Norwegian composer, Ola Gjeilo (pronounced yay-low) has taken the same Latin Mass form and text and crafted the “Sunrise Mass.” Contrasting with the precision of Vivaldi, the Sunrise Mass opens with the beautiful, dense, bell-like sonorities of the orchestra and double choir pleading “Lord have mercy.” The etherial opening, titled “The Spheres,” proceeds through the “Sunrise,” and discordant “The City,” moving ever closer to the gorgeous melodies and harmonies of the closing movement, ”Identity.” While faithful to the structure and text, the “Sunrise Mass” is an absolutely original and fresh interpretation of the millennia old Latin Mass.
The North Fork Community Choir (http://northforkcommunitychoir.com) is presenting these two pieces, with full orchestration, in a single program, “A Glorious Sunrise.” Join them in celebrating two very different expressions of humanity reaching for the heavens in two concerts, April 29th at 7:00 PM at the gorgeous, stone Presbyterian Church in Eckert, Colorado, and on April 30th at 7:00 PM at the West Elk Family Church (formerly the Baptist Church) in Paonia, Colorado. Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome. Admission is by donation.
