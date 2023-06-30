Alena Windedahl-Simms and Manny Sena gathered with their family, staff creators, main street business neighbors, fellow members from the Grand Mesa Business Guild, friends and fans including Cedaredge Mayor Richard Udd and Cedaredge’s humorously honored Queen Cathy Meskel. The family was celebrating the opening of A&M Creations on Main North at 280 W Main Stree, the a sister location to their popular restaurant in Delta, CO.
The ceremony piggybacked on their grand opening party with delicious food by donation and music by Mixed Bag Jazz. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Grand Mesa Business Guild, a nonprofit in the Surface Creek area gathering businesses to shine together.
Cedaredge Queen Cathy Meskel opened the ceremony with a warm, welcoming words. “This is a long time coming and everyone is just thrilled. You are an amazing asset to this community, it is so nice to have you here. Congratulations!”
Co-owner Alena added, “Thank you to everybody for coming, this is a crazy turnout. I see alot of faces that aren’t just close friends of ours. I see people that we support and we appreciate your support in return. We’re very excited to be back in Cedaredge, we do love this town. And there is alot of good food culture up here and people that appreciate good food so that’s where we want to be.”
Mayor Udd offered further encouragement, “Thank you very much for coming back to Cedaredge. We really appreciate that you’re going to be here and it’s nice to see you!”
With a countdown by the Grand Mesa Business Guild founder Cassie Fortman, Ezra the littlest creator cut the silver ribbon symbolizing the grand opening of A&M Creations on Main North and the offering of their wonderful food made with love and kindness being open to the Surface Creek community and all folks visiting our area.
For more information, check out their Facebook page at Creations North. As of this publishing, hours are Monday 11-4, and Tuesday through Thursday 11-7.
It is an honor to welcome you to Cedaredge Alena & Manny, thank you for bringing your unique eatery and good taste to our area!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.