As April draws to a close and the 6-month season of overnight shelter at the Abraham Connection I want to thank the hundreds of volunteers in Delta County who have made our ministry possible. Because of you, we were able to serve guests when we were near capacity on the coldest nights of the winter, even keeping our doors open till noon. Now as it warms and we have only 10-12 guests staying the night, the volunteers keep us going! You have given material goods, money and your time in volunteer service to our county and community. To-date, we have served 113 unique individuals and provided 2460 Bed Nights. NONE of this would be possible without the tremendous support of the citizens of Delta County.
Recently I have been asked by some of our volunteers about a second shelter being opened by the City of Delta, and why we at Abraham Connection are not involved. While it’s not my place to comment on the City’s plans, what I can comment on is what I know as a board member.
The Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter is a 501c3 nonprofit run by a board of directors with the mission to serve the unhoused population of Delta County as an emergency shelter in the coldest months of the year. We also provide case management to individuals throughout the year one day a week. And while we see the need for expanded day services for the community, we as a non-profit simply do not have the resources to provide it.
A few months ago, The Abraham Connection (TAC) was approached by City of Delta officials and asked if we would be willing to expand our operation to year around. We responded that we saw the need for daytime services, but we do not have the resources to provide such. There have been two meetings between City of Delta officials and TAC board members. I attended both those meetings along with Board Member and former Delta County Sherriff Fred McKee and our founder Cheryl Oeltjenbruns. In those meetings, we were asked if we would consider staying open as mentioned above. We were also asked if we would rent our building to the City during the time in which we are not housing guest.
We declined the request to rent because we feel strongly that any operations in our building that serve the unhoused people of the area must be guided and operated under our nonprofit charter and guidelines. In those meetings, we informed the City Officials that we would gladly receive a Request for Proposal if the City of Delta wished to make grant funding available to us to expand our operations. No request was ever made.
As pastor of the church where The Abraham Connection began its ministry and as a board member, I can assure every reader that we do everything we can do with the resources that we have to serve some of the most vulnerable population of Delta County. I am proud of the work we do, and I cannot thank the citizens of Delta County enough for their dedicated support. While the 2022-23 shelter season is coming to a close, our operations do not cease. We will continue to reach out to our unhoused population, we will still provide case management and meals, and we will still recruit and train volunteers as we prepare for the 2023-24 sheltering season. To all the citizens of Delta County, I wish you,
Peace and Every Good
Rev. Tom Hazelwood, Pastor & Board Member
Delta United Methodist Church
The Abraham Connection
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.