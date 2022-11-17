Like any true legend, no one knows exactly when AliceMarie came onto the Abraham Connection scene, but we’re sure glad she did!
AliceMarie is a Master’s Primary Care Nurse Practitioner who helped develop the community owned Delta Health and Wellness Center and has been providing essential health care services to Delta County for 13 years.
AliceMarie provides TAC’s guests with vital health services free of charge and makes herself available to us 24/7. The Health and Wellness Center also provides supplies for TAC to stock our first aid closet.
When asked if she has a favorite story from all her years volunteering for TAC, she replied, “Just being able to help is story enough for me. The shelter guests’ gratitude humbles me.”
AliceMarie, you are a gem! Thank you for your years of service to The Abraham Connection and the rest of our community!
