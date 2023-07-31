Delta County is full of beauty! Just by looking around, the beautiful mountains, valleys, streams and rivers and you will see a plethora of photographic and painting opportunities. In addition to the landscape, the livestock, wild animals, and birds are all available to model for would-be artists.
Art has become an important part of Western Slope living. In Delta County there are 19 different art centers ranging from pottery, sculpture and clay, to glasswork, vintage clothing, jewelry, leatherwork, and of course photography, painting and fine art of all mediums.
This area has become well known for being a haven for artists of all types and ages. Many places offer classes which specialize in a wide variety of artistic endeavors. Classes start as young as four- and five-year-olds to, well, let’s just say, more mature artists. There are ample galleries where artists can display their art for the whole world to view (at least the world of the Western Slope).
At the Creamery Arts Center in Hotchkiss, they have dubbed the month of July as “agriculture” art month with an invitation to local artists to submit agriculture-based art for display. With the popularity of this type of western art, many artists are combining the love of the outdoors with the love of animals.
Small shops of all types line the streets in most of our area towns and villages, where local artists have the opportunity to sell their products. Many are on consignment, which benefits both the artists and the gallery or shop owner. The Apple Shed in Cedaredge features art from at least 10 different artists who specialize in most types of original art. According to Arleta Pech, one of the artists, the variety of art is original and offers a different perspective from each. There are landscapes, still life, nature and animals. Ron Morris, one of the featured artists is prolific in details and graphite. His picture “Washin’ Away More than the Dust” captures the emotional scene of a river baptism. Connie Williams, owner of the Apple Shed, is well known for her beautiful watercolor, acrylics and oils. Her art gallery also offers multiple gifts and home décor. Jewelers are abundant, with some selling their goods online or at the many summer festivals and fairs.
The Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge offers classes in theater, dance, music and songwriting included in their art programs for summer camps. In addition, the center features different artists (all types) with special showings throughout the year. Whatever your desire is when looking for original art, Delta County is the place to find it.
Outwest Art by Doris Hubbell
Doris Hubbell resides in Crawford where she and her family have lived since 2007. They moved from Marble, Colorado, where they operated a hunting and riding facility with 47 horses. It was there that Doris’s love for animals grew. When they moved to Crawford, they downsized to only eight horses, 13 dogs (they breed Labradors) and numerous cattle on their 118-acre hay and cattle ranch.
After being an art teacher in her earlier years, Doris decided to expand her skills two years ago, so she took a class from a local teacher, who taught her the art of painting on photography. This technique allows the artist to enhance, change, manipulate or modify a photograph. By painting over the original picture, the artist can change the color of things, eliminate the backgrounds, enhance the details and create a whole new piece of art.
Doris, originally from Switzerland, is a talented photographer. This gives her the eye to see things in different ways, focus on select areas and subjects and create masterpieces that are both original and unique. Her special love is capturing the personalities of horses, dogs and wildlife. Although she has done a number of portraits, and is quite good at them, she still enjoys horses the most.
Most of Doris’s work features the character of Western life and her online gallery is called Out West Art. She is in the process of opening a new gallery in Hotchkiss which will reside inside a VRBO that she and her husband own. Doris has created a number of commissioned work pieces featuring dearly departed pets.
“I started doing portraits when my parents lost my sister. They wanted a painting from a photograph of her that they particularly loved. So, I decided to give it a try and it turned out wonderful,” Doris said. “I have done more portraits since then, but my passion is still in painting and photographing my horses.”
She recently completed a special gift for her husband of their Labrador retriever, Bosco. While operating their outfitter business, they would take hunters to the find the elusive white tailed ptarmigan which typically resides above 10,000 feet. The picture of Bosco is with a bird in his mouth.
Art is now an important part of Doris’s life, even though the painting part didn’t start until two years ago. Balancing the ranch, animals, and helping her husband in his real estate business keeps her busy, but art is her reprieve.
“When I talk to someone who wants to paint or do any type of art, I see that they judge themselves by other artists. Quit. Just quit. You have your own skills and stop caring what others do or what they think. Care about the beauty and color and composition that you can create. Make it into an expression of your lifestyle.” Doris said.
You can view Doris’s art online at https://www.outwestart.com/Doris-Hubbell-gallery
Artwork by Lacie Allen
Lacie Allen has been drawing since she was a child. When she was about six years old, she loved to draw. Then in high school, she took an art class and was introduced to many different mediums. After high school and into college, she stopped drawing for several years. Since then, she has come to appreciate and hone her skill to the point of being recognized as a real artist. “In my mind I called myself an artist,” Lacie said, “but never really considered myself one until I made people cry. That’s when I knew my art was good.”
Since many pieces of Lacie’s art feature animals, past and present, she knows the emotional connection between her work and the people who view it. Being raised on a cattle ranch and marrying into one as well, Lacie is around animals daily. She enjoys drawing all types of animals including cows, horses, sheep, dogs and people (portraits). Her typical medium is graphite, but also uses colored pencils and paints. Her favorite subject? Horses.
“I love capturing the personalities of the animals, a lot of dogs. They have character, and just being able to show that in a drawing is very rewarding,” Lacie said. Much of her work is commissioned by others to create a memory of their pets. Being around horses, she made the connection to them long ago.
Lacie’s art is currently on display at the Montrose Center for the Arts through the month of August. In that display, there are pictures of animals, but also of cowboys roping, riding and herding animals. Also, family pictures are a popular request that she creates for others.
The sizes of her art range between 5” x 7” pieces to 18” x 24”, which provide a wide variety for her clients. Being a lifestyle artist, Lacie said one of the mistakes budding artists make is to compare their work. “Don’t compare your work to anyone else. Look at what you have yesterday and the day before and then today. Measure your success and progress by how far you have come, how much you have improved. We all started somewhere. Start today.”
