The Rotary Club of Cedaredge has honored Alexia Funk as student of the month for February. The Cedaredge High School (CHS) senior is an active member of the school’s theater program and a dedicated student of history and English. Her goal after high school graduation is to enroll at the University of Colorado. She plans to pursue a postsecondary degree in journalism, with an eye toward becoming a professional writer focusing on the topics of new inventions and science.
Alexia was nominated for the February honor by CHS counselor, Amanda Cerise. Cerise has known Alexia since her middle school years. She describes Alexia as someone who’s blossomed into a wonderful and hard-working young woman.
Cerise insists that, “She’s one of a kind.”
She and her father, Willie Funk, operate the “My Little Laser Store” in Cedaredge. The father/daughter business specializes in custom laser engraving to create unique gift and decorative items. The two are active in the Cedaredge Farmers Market and the annual Applefest Celebration. He describes his daughter as someone who rises to the occasion—especially in helping to make their business a success.
“I am,” he said, “really proud of her.”
The family moved from Nederland nine years ago. Alexia felt welcomed by Cedaredge and she loves her school and community. She’s been active in theater during all four years of high school and she hopes for an opportunity to direct a play this year. She recently appeared in a CHS production of “Shakespeare on the Green.” Her love of performance also inspired her to take on the role of a local pioneer as part of the “Buried History” program sponsored by the Surface Creek Valley Historical Society (SCVHS). She also volunteers at SCVHS where she helps with archiving and inventorying as well as decorating for Pioneer Town’s annual “Halloween Nights” program.
In addition to her school and community activities, Alexia also takes part in the imaginative activity of E-sports which features video game competition. In Fall 2022, the CHS Bruins E-sports varsity team was ranked seventh in the Colorado High School League of Legends.
When not acting or helping with the family business, Alexia pursues her hobby of crocheting and looking after the family’s animal menagerie of two dogs and two cats.
The Cedaredge Rotary Club meets at noon every first through fourth Tuesday in The Lucky Shot Café at the Cedaredge Golf Course, 500 SE Jay Avenue. Prospective members are welcome to join them for lunch and conversation. The Rotary club is active in awarding local high school scholarships and club members maintain a visitors’ pocket-park north of Cedaredge. They raise scholarship funds throughout the year. Their most recent fundraiser was a Community Christmas Dinner held on Christmas Day at the Stolte Shed in Cedaredge.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.