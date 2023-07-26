altrusa bbq

Deltarado Days means Altrusa International of Delta's annual Kick-Off BBQ fundraiser.  Chartered in 1985, the Deltarado Days BBQ was the service club's first fundraising project in July of that year, and they have been serving the Delta County community ever since. The barbeque and the club's annual signature Sugar Plum Festival in October garner up to $20,000 each year, with one-hundred percent of the funds raised being returned to the Delta community through Altrusa's numerous service projects. 