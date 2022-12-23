Tickets are now on sale for Delta Health Foundation’s Evening of Elegance Gala on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall, in Hotchkiss. We’d love to include you as our guest at our semi-formal Gala that will include dinner, a cash bar, silent and live auctions, and entertainment by Swing City Express.
Click HERE to purchase your tickets, and reserve your seat, for this wonderfully elegant evening!
Gala Sponsorships Available!
Delta Health Foundation is currently accepting Sponsorships for the upcoming Gala; we would love your support! We are currently seeking sponsorships at every level; for more information visit foundationdeltahealth.org!
More About Delta Health Foundation
Delta Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire generosity and support, as well as remarkable care in our community, through Delta Health.
Donations to the Foundation help support the long and short-term goals of Delta Health through education and innovation, modern equipment, and the most up-to-date knowledge, which allows our healthcare team to provide the highest level of care.
