The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District announce the closure of Angel Creek Campground, located on National Forest System Road (NFSR) #853.1A, to facilitate critical hazard tree mitigation work. Forest Service fire, timber and recreation crews will begin clearing the hazardous trees starting Tuesday, May 30 and work is expected to continue for several weeks.
The decision to close the campground was made after Forest Service officials identified a high presence of trees showing signs of rot, disease and structural weakness in the site. Potential risks posed by the hazardous trees include falling branches or complete tree failure. Mitigation efforts will prioritize the removal of dead and dying trees with a higher hazard rating.
“The safety of our visitors is of utmost importance to us,” said Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio. “By proactively addressing the hazardous trees, we are taking necessary steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all those who visit.”
The campground will remain closed to public entry until the work is completed and the campground has been re-inspected for safety. We ask the public to respect closure signs and avoid the area until all work has been completed. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this short-term closure. For questions concerning the closure, please contact the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
