The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District announce the opening of Angel Creek Campground, located southwest of the city of Ouray along Canyon Creek road. The campground was closed May 31 to facilitate critical hazard tree mitigation work after Forest Service officials identified a high presence of trees showing signs of rot, disease and structural weakness. Potential risks posed by the hazardous trees included falling branches or complete tree failure. Forest Service fire, timber and recreation crews cleared over 140 hazardous trees in the area.
We ask the public to continue to use caution in and around the area due to the slash and debris piles created from the mitigation work. Forest Service crews will continue to work to remove debris from the area. The debris will be piled into slash piles to be burned later this fall or winter. For questions concerning the mitigation work, please contact the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
