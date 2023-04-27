Cora tunnel

The Eco art show at North Fork High School was a hit. Here are some of the pieces that students entered into the show. 

jezreel Peters

And the winners are:

1st place: Milo Chaves with Free World

milo Chavez

2nd place: London West with Junk Journal

London west

3rd place: Ronica Riddle with Pocket Purse

ronica riddle
Jaylee hall
karma lanz

