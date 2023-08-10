The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District, in partnership with Western Colorado University, will be hosting a public field trip related to the Taylor Park Vegetation Management project Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Interested individuals are invited to attend this all-day event and interact with staff from the GMUG as they tour areas around Taylor Park where fuels management and timber projects are currently being implemented. Attendees can look forward to visiting sites near Tin Cup and Union Park with presentations on silviculture, fuels management and other topics of relevance to the area with the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions.
The field trip will be facilitated by Western Colorado University’s Center for Public Lands. Participants will leave Western Colorado University at 8 a.m. and return at 3 p.m.
Please RSVP by Aug. 14. Transportation services are available as parking is limited at project sites. Contact Courtney King, Coordinator for the Taylor Park Adaptive Management Group at Courtney.king@western.edu or taylorparkamg@western.edu to RSVP and sign up for transportation services.
The Taylor Park Vegetation Management project aims to increase the forest’s ability to respond to climate change, drought, insect attack and disease through reduction of fuel loading in the Wildland-Urban Interface and surrounding areas. The secondary purpose of these treatments is to provide wood products for the regional economy. It is currently in the implementation phase. Information on specifics about the project can be accessed at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53662.
