Cedaredge, Colorado, October 16, 2022—Visitors to this year’s annual Applefest celebration were treated to a dazzling display of unique motor vehicles. On Saturday, October 10, Applefest visitors enjoyed sunny autumn weather to view a wide array antique and classic automobiles and trucks.
Held on the spacious grounds of Cedaredge’s historic pioneer village, the 28th annual Pioneer Town Antique and Classic Car Show drew horseless carriage enthusiasts totaling 2,000 individuals—considerably more than last year. Ninety-eight exhibitors entered vehicles this year, each entry competing for a variety of honors.
The People’s Choice award went to Janet and Jim O’Neal for their 1933 Packard—a vehicle associated with the Ramblin’ Relics Car Club of Delta. Doug Skroch of Craig won Best Classic with his 1973 Dodge Charger. A 1928 Studebaker exhibited by James Lovelady of Cedaredge won for Best Antique. Representing the Valley Cruisers Car Club out of Rifle were David and Shirley Lawson who won Best Pickup for their 1941 Ford.
A 1934 Ford Phaeton won Best Street Rod honors for Lynn Krebs of the Ute Trails Car Club from Montrose. Cedaredge resident, Tom Poling, was awarded Best Sports Car honors for his 1957 Fuel-Injected Corvette.
